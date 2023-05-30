Allen Robinson excited to be a part of Kenny Pickett’s development into “a guy”

When players leave one team and head to a new one via free agency, the acclimation process has to be challenging. Based on the position someone plays, it can be even more challenging.

As an example, if a defensive lineman is signed he has to worry about those who are playing alongside of him, but it ultimately comes down to him doing his job and beating the man in front of him. However, at a position like wide receiver, you have to worry about the person throwing you the football. After all, a receiver can’t throw himself the ball, despite many suggesting this is an option.

In that regard, when the Pittsburgh Steelers swapped 7th Round picks with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Allen Robinson, they were acquiring a wide receiver who has been around and seen plenty throughout his NFL tenure.

Robinson is no stranger to getting used to a new quarterback. Just look at the list of quarterbacks who have thrown him passes in his career:

Blake Bortles

Mitch Trubisky

Nick Foles

Justin Fields

Chase Daniels

Matthew Stafford

Andy Dalton

Chad Henne

and several other back-ups who have filled in when needed

Of those quarterbacks, only Stafford would likely be labeled as “a guy” when it comes to franchise level signal callers. Now in Pittsburgh, Robinson has been able to get some quality work in with Kenny Pickett over the course of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Let’s just say he loves what he’s seen so far.

“For a second-year quarterback he is definitely wise beyond his years,” Robinson said after OTAs last week. “How he leads the charge. His work ethic day in and day out. Very focused. He is definitely beyond his years.

“I was impressed when I got here. Watching somebody from the outside looking in, you definitely see the talent. Once you actually get in the facility and are able to be around Kenny, you see why he is successful.

“I am a person who watches a lot of football, and I was able to watch Kenny in college in some of those big games. When you have a guy like that who has a knack for winning, a knack for being the kind of player he has been, which is leading all of the groups he has been a part of. I don’t think that goes anywhere once a guy gets to the NFL. Once you put other guys around him, you start to see that player evolve into even more of a guy.”

Robinson isn’t the only player who is new to the Steelers who has commented on Pickett in one way or another. But all of them all point back to one aspect of his game which stands out — his leadership.

“Leaders are born,” said Robinson. “It doesn’t take a lot of time for a guy who is a natural leader. I think anybody here can tell that from Kenny. I have been here a little over a month and you can already tell his leadership, how he leads the charge day in and day out. For a second-year guy, that isn’t easy. For a guy to be able to take a bull by the horns like that, it’s pretty impressive.”

Rave reviews from a receiver who has been around and done some things with multiple teams/quarterbacks. Will Robinson, now with Pickett, be able to rejuvenate his career with the Steelers? That’s the hope, and that story is just being written at this stage of the offseason.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason.