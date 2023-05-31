Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 4: New faces don the black-and-gold

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 4 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

Markus Golden Day 1

New Steeler Markus Golden (54) hitting the sled at OTAs today pic.twitter.com/4oJDj556ss — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 30, 2023

New Steelers OLB Markus Golden said he’s excited to say he played with both JJ and TJ Watt. pic.twitter.com/oyAioqXWqO — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 30, 2023

Markus Golden was saying all the right things during his first day with the Steelers. Rocking No. 54, Golden said he is more than willing to take whatever role the Steelers had for him in 2023. Sounds good, but some might say Melvin Ingram said the same thing before forcing a trade later in the season. Nonetheless, the vetting process hopefully won’t result in the same outcome for Golden, and the Steelers.

First time seeing rookies in game gear

.@JoeyPorterJr checking in from 2023 Media Day pic.twitter.com/sCACS96XW6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 30, 2023

It’s always cool to see the rookies wearing their game uniforms for the first time...get used to seeing those threads and hopefully big things coming!

Running back gauntlet

Back at it today. pic.twitter.com/VpVhIwjYhk — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 30, 2023

Coach Faulkner has some of the most creative drills of any position, and the gauntlet was thrown on the ball carriers Tuesday, literally.

Video

There’s Calvin Austin going to work. pic.twitter.com/INMfmX5RW8 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 30, 2023

Steelers FB Paul Levesque gets frustrated after dropping multiple passes. pic.twitter.com/GLN1PKdVTz — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 30, 2023

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren on how he’s more comfortable and what he’s working on improving during Year 2 in the NFL pic.twitter.com/MOisnajj0B — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 30, 2023

From Alex Highsmith to Markus Golden, which Steelers defensive lineman (or outside linebacker) would you least want to punch you in the face while running full speed? pic.twitter.com/e2ttlZ6GJH — Brian Batko Blue Check (@BrianBatko) May 30, 2023

Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Larry Ogunjobi leading the way and showing how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/kS26o4n2Zn — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 30, 2023

Interviews

.@markusgolden talks about playing for the #Steelers, doing whatever the team needs him to do, the defense, T.J. Watt and more. pic.twitter.com/gNbrmOOSJ6 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 30, 2023

Photos

Markus Golden (No. 54) jumping on a moving train here at Steelers practice. A very slow-moving train, considering it’s OTAs. pic.twitter.com/1QKQHXND9L — Brian Batko Blue Check (@BrianBatko) May 30, 2023

OTA No. 4: Mike Tomlin making sure the reps are up to specs. pic.twitter.com/I8es3mYmnH — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 30, 2023