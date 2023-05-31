 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 4: New faces don the black-and-gold

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at practice, and it’s time to take a look at what went down.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 4 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

Markus Golden Day 1

Markus Golden was saying all the right things during his first day with the Steelers. Rocking No. 54, Golden said he is more than willing to take whatever role the Steelers had for him in 2023. Sounds good, but some might say Melvin Ingram said the same thing before forcing a trade later in the season. Nonetheless, the vetting process hopefully won’t result in the same outcome for Golden, and the Steelers.

First time seeing rookies in game gear

It’s always cool to see the rookies wearing their game uniforms for the first time...get used to seeing those threads and hopefully big things coming!

Running back gauntlet

Coach Faulkner has some of the most creative drills of any position, and the gauntlet was thrown on the ball carriers Tuesday, literally.

