Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider: The Steelers are vastly improved after the 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a successful 2023 NFL Draft, but how improved were they after the 3-day selection process? The Steel City Insider himself, Jim Wexell, and co-host Jeremy Hritz break down the seven-player draft class and how improved the team is heading into next season.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: A reality check for the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Draft class

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode with the 2023 NFL Draft now complete. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look ahead as the class of ‘23 now have to put aside the hype and faces the reality of performing at the next level.

News and Notes

Reality and the Steelers Rookie Class of ‘23

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Stat Geek: Correctly playing the market in the 2023 draft

The NFL Draft is akin to playing the stock market, and Omar Khan did his best Gordon Gekko impression by playing things perfectly. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Pittsburgh Steelers playing the NFL stock market

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE