Updating the Steelers’ 2023 offensive depth chart following draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have officially added new players into the mix both in the draft and undrafted rookie free agents.

Since the team is mostly filled out and ready to head into OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added.

QB

Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky

Tanner Morgan

RB

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Anthony McFarland

Master Teague

Jason Huntley

FB

+Connor Heyward

Monte Pottebaum

WR

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Allen Robinson

Gunner Olszewski

Miles Boykin

Cody White

Anthony Miller

Calvin Austin III

Ja’Marcus Bradley

Dan Chisena

Dez Fitzpatrick

Jordan Byrd

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Darnell Washington

+Connor Heyward

Rodney Williams

OT

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

Broderick Jones

La’Raven Clark

IOL*

Isaac Seumalo

James Daniels

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

Nate Herbig

Kendrick Green

Ryan McCollum

William Dunkle

Spencer Anderson

Trevor Downing

*Due to position versatility at guard and center, both were grouped together as interior offensive linemen

+Connor Heyward is listed on Steelers.com as a TE/FB, hence why he was included in both groups.

Drafting three players on offense in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate. Between the three draft picks and several undrafted rookie free agent signings, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.

So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.