Updating the Steelers’ 2023 offensive depth chart following draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have officially added new players into the mix both in the draft and undrafted rookie free agents.
Since the team is mostly filled out and ready to head into OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added.
QB
Kenny Pickett
Mitch Trubisky
Tanner Morgan
RB
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
Anthony McFarland
Master Teague
Jason Huntley
FB
+Connor Heyward
Monte Pottebaum
WR
Diontae Johnson
George Pickens
Allen Robinson
Gunner Olszewski
Miles Boykin
Cody White
Anthony Miller
Calvin Austin III
Ja’Marcus Bradley
Dan Chisena
Dez Fitzpatrick
Jordan Byrd
TE
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Gentry
Darnell Washington
+Connor Heyward
Rodney Williams
OT
Chukwuma Okorafor
Dan Moore Jr.
Broderick Jones
La’Raven Clark
IOL*
Isaac Seumalo
James Daniels
Mason Cole
Kevin Dotson
Nate Herbig
Kendrick Green
Ryan McCollum
William Dunkle
Spencer Anderson
Trevor Downing
*Due to position versatility at guard and center, both were grouped together as interior offensive linemen
+Connor Heyward is listed on Steelers.com as a TE/FB, hence why he was included in both groups.
Drafting three players on offense in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate. Between the three draft picks and several undrafted rookie free agent signings, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.
So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
