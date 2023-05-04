Steelers reportedly invite two XFL players to their rookie minicamp

The 2023 NFL Draft is now officially in the rear view mirror, and while the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed 14 new players into the fold, 7 drafted and 7 undrafted, it doesn’t mean they are done making moves.

For the newest members of the organization, rookie minicamp is on the horizon. When is rookie camp? It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it is expected to start May 12 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. During those workouts the team often looks to add players to fill out drills, while also giving these players an opportunity to prove themselves.

While some see nothing but camp bodies, every year there are players who prove enough to the coaching staff where they earn themselves a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. Get on the offseason roster and you earn a spot for training camp and the preseason. From there, anything is possible.

The Steelers have reportedly started bringing in these players, and earlier this week we had a recent list of players reportedly invited to camp.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have invited another player, this an offensive tackle to minicamp.

#Steelers invited offensive tackle Chidi Okeke @XFLBrahmas to participate in their rookie minicamp, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 3, 2023

The player invited to rookie camp isn’t a rookie, but brings with him experience at the professional level, just not the NFL.

The XFL offensive tackle Chidi Okeke comes from Tennessee State, but also the Brahmas of the XFL. Why is the team he played for in the XFL important? The head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas is none other than former Steelers legend Hines Ward. There is a good chance Ward gave Okeke a good report which resulted in his try-out becoming official.

Another player who was reportedly added to the list of rookie camp try-out players was Hakeem Butler.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.