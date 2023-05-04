Steelers announce official dates of their 2023 Rookie Minicamp

The 2023 NFL Draft just ended last weekend, but the rest for players both drafted and undrafted won’t be long. NFL teams are rolling out their rookie minicamp schedule, and the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced those dates on Thursday.

Per the Steelers PR Team, the Steelers will hold their rookie minicamp from May 12-14 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

The Steelers will hold their rookie minicamp May 12-14. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 4, 2023

The rookie camp will not just have the Steelers’ seven drafted players in attendance, but also the seven undrafted players the team signed to their offseason roster when the 3-day draft process ended.

You don’t have to be a mathematician to know 14 players doesn’t make up enough player to have practices and run drills. This is why NFL teams then invite players on a rookie try-out basis to give them a shot at making an impression.

These try-out players come from all ranges of experience levels. Some are players who weren’t picked up after the draft, some are XFL players trying to return to the NFL and others might be given a shot based on their knowledge of a player who isn’t a rookie but hasn’t been in the professional game.

Are the odds of them getting a spot on the 90-man offseason roster good? No, but they also aren’t impossible either. Every year there are players who impress the coaching staff enough that they push a player on a Reserve contract off the offseason roster and get a shot at joining the team in training camp. Sometimes all these players want is just that, a shot.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.