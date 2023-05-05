Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Grading the Grades

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the national media tries to outdo each other when it comes to Steelers draft love, but the only thing truly historic is the hyperbole. Then we’ll tell you how fans are still finding a way to blame Matt Canada in the draft’s aftermath. And how Kenny’s beer-chugging, viral moment shows there are still some things he can learn from the vets. Hosted by Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Grading Draft Grades

Blame Canada

Khan SZN

Duck shoots his shot

Kenny’s Chug

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: Setting realistic expectations for the Steelers rookie class

There’s so much excitement regarding the Steelers’ new toys, but what are realistic expectations for the 2023 Draft Class? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: Going inside the Steelers war room during the 2023 draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a very successful 2023 NFL Draft, but were things really all-good during the process? All the latest rumors surrounding the Steelers latest draft. Jeff Hartman empties his notebook, as well as has Jeremy Betz on for the “All Betz Are Off” segment. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Inside the Steelers War Room

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

