2023 NFL Draft: Which teams had the most interesting draft, by division

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but the NFL world is still reeling in the wake of the huge 3-day event. Experts and analysts are compiling lists of who did well, and who didn’t, in the latest haul of young prospective players.

We are no different, and our own K.T. Smith took a stab at selecting one team per division which had the most interesting draft. Take a look at the division-by-division breakdown, and be sure to hear Coach Smith’s reasoning behind his picks in the podcast at the bottom of the article.

Not necessarily the best, or worst, but interesting as it pertains to the players selected, approach, etc.

Let’s get this show on the road...

AFC East: Miami Dolphins

Draft Class:

R2.20. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (3.17)

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (3.17) R3.21. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (2.23)

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (2.23) R6.20. Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford (5.01)

Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford (5.01) R7.21. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (6.15)

Coach Smith’s Take:

Miami’s core skill players on offense are all sub-4.4 guys. It’s no surprise, then, that the Dolphins stuck to this philosophy in the draft by taking Texas A&M burner Devon Achane in Round 3. There’s a nickel corner or an outside LB somewhere on every defense who, if you can get him matched up against one of Miami’s speedsters, is going to be in trouble.

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles

Draft Class:

R1.09. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (1.05)

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (1.05) R1.30. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia (1.23)

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia (1.23) R3.02. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (3.18)

Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (3.18) R3.03. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (4.02)

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (4.02) R4.03. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (3.07)

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (3.07) R6.11. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (6.12)

Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (6.12) R7.32. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas (4.18)

Coach Smith’s Take:

Philly’s love affair with Georgia Bulldogs defenders continued in this draft. And why not? Georgia is loaded with pro talent, especially on defense. The Eagles already have one of the best defensive fronts in football, and they’ve added to it with a pair of Georgia studs the past two seasons.

AFC South: Tennessee Titans

Draft Class:

R1.11. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (1.11)

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (1.11) R2.02. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (2.16)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (2.16) R3.18. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (3.25)

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (3.25) R5.12. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (4.18)

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (4.18) R6.09. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (4.12)

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (4.12) R7.11. Colton Dowell, WR, Tennessee-Martin (7.11)

Coach Smith’s Take:

Tennessee made one of the bolder moves in the draft by trading with the Cardinals to take Will Levis, the QB from Kentucky. Levis is a polarizing figure and a gamble. But with the Malik Willis experiment looking like a failure, and Ryan Tannehill now 35 years old, they need an answer for what’s next at the position.

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons

Draft Class:

R1.08. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (1.10)

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (1.10) R2.07. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (2.15)

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (2.15) R3.12. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State (4.21)

Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State (4.21) R4.11. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (3.29)

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (3.29) R7.07. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (5.12)

DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (5.12) R7.08. Jovaughn Gwyn, OC, South Carolina (6.03)

Coach Smith’s Take:

The Falcons spurned conventional wisdom by selecting a running back high, taking Texas star Bijan Robinson with the 8th overall pick. Adding Robinson to last year’s breakout back, Tyler Allgeier, will give Atlanta a great 1-2 punch and plenty of support for young QB Desmond Ridder. The Falcons have an identity on offense, and they’re not afraid to double down on it.

AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals

Draft Class:

R1.28. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson (1.18)

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson (1.18) R2.29. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan (3.26)

DJ Turner, CB, Michigan (3.26) R3.32. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (4.20)

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (4.20) R4.29. Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue (4.30)

Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue (4.30) R5.28. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (4.27)

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (4.27) R6.29. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton (5.09)

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton (5.09) R6.40. Brad Robbins, P, Michigan (FA)

Brad Robbins, P, Michigan (FA) R7.29. DJ Ivey, CB, Miami (7.29)

Coach Smith’s Take:

With the departure of Hayden Hurst in free agency, the Bengals needed a tight end. Instead, they opted for edge rusher Myles Murphy out of Clemson. Cincy clearly had an eye on getting after some of the great QBs in the AFC like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes with the Murphy selection. But by ignoring the tight end position, they may regret their choice.

NFC North: Detroit Lions

Draft Class:

R1.12. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (1.19)

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (1.19) R1.18. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (2.07)

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (2.07) R2.03. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (2.29)

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (2.29) R2.14. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (1.21)

Brian Branch, S, Alabama (1.21) R3.05. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (2.12)

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (2.12) R3.33. Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky (4.01)

Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky (4.01) R5.17. Colby Sorsdal, OG, William & Mary (FA)

Colby Sorsdal, OG, William & Mary (FA) R7.02. Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina (4.29)

Coach Smith’s Take:

Talk about not caring what anyone else thinks about your draft board. The Lions basically told all the mock drafters to take a long walk off a short pier. Detroit used their two 1st Rounds picks on a running back most thought would go in Round 3 and a linebacker who was pegged for Round 2. Overall, though, they landed some really good football players. It may not have been the way you would have drafted, but the Lions don’t care.

AFC West: Las Vegas Raiders

Draft Class:

R1.07. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech (1.03)

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech (1.03) R2.04. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (1.15)

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (1.15) R3.07. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (2.15)

Byron Young, DL, Alabama (2.15) R3.37. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (3.25)

Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (3.25) R4.02. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (2.26)

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (2.26) R4.33. Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue (5.07)

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue (5.07) R5.35. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (4.31)

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (4.31) R6.26. Amari Burney, LB, Florida (6.26)

Amari Burney, LB, Florida (6.26) R7.14. Nesta Jade Silvera, DL, Arizona State (6.28)

Coach Smith’s Take:

The Raiders’ most interesting pick was 4th Round quarterback Aidan O’Connell from Purdue, whose draft profile cites his weaknesses as immobility and body type and his strengths as intelligence, accuracy, quick release and ability to read a defense. So Josh McDaniels, who was in New England for nearly all of Tom Brady’s career, took a flyer on a late-round Big 10 QB with poor mobility who is smart, accurate and gets the ball out fast? Interesting, indeed...

NFC West: Seattle Seahawks

Draft Class:

R1.05. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (1.06)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (1.06) R1.20. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (1.14)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (1.14) R2.06. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn (3.01)

Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn (3.01) R2.21. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (3.15)

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (3.15) R4.06. Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU (4.32)

Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU (4.32) R4.21. Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State (4.20)

Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State (4.20) R5.16. Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan (6.30)

Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan (6.30) R5.19. Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan (5.17)

Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan (5.17) R6.21. Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico (6.21)

Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico (6.21) R7.20. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.19)

Coach Smith’s Take:

The Seahawks aced Day 1 by getting the best corner (Witherspoon) and the best WR (JSN) in the draft. The JSN pick is going to cause havoc for defenses. He’s so talented in the slot, and such a good route-runner, that with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett outside, he’ll draw a steady diet of nickel defenders and box safeties against which to operate. Giving Geno Smith a weapon like JSN is likely to lead to another nice season in the veteran QB’s improbable comeback.

Best pick of the 2023 NFL Draft: Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 3

Coach Smith’s Take:

I wrote extensively about my love of this pick in the article below. Call me a homer if you want. But I don’t think there was a better pick when considering player, team, fit and value, than Washington to Pittsburgh at #93.

This was the topic of the latest “The Call Sheet” podcast with our very own K.T. Smith. You can check that podcast out in the player below: