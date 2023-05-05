Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 16

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers traded up from pick 17 to pick 14 in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. What was your first thoughts upon hearing the trade, even before possibly hearing the pick?

2. What was your favorite pick the Steelers made in the 2023 draft? Why?

3. There were many Steelers fans who wanted them to trade the 32nd pick as the team had about 20 hours to take offers from one day to the next. What did you think the Steelers should have done with the 32nd pick after the first round was complete knowing what was available?

4. Is there a position you believe the Steelers should have addressed in the draft but did not?

5. Which of the seven Undrafted Free Agents signed by the Steelers do you think is the most intriguing? Do you think any make the 53-man roster?

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State

Center Trevor Downing - Iowa State

Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota

Defensive End James Nyamwaya - Merrimack

Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State

Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa

Kicker B.T. Potter - Clemson

6. It’s getting warmer outside as Spring is upon us in the Northern hemisphere. What is your favorite outdoor activity?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

