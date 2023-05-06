Steelers promote David Morehouse to Executive Vice President for Strategy

Last offseason the Pittsburgh Steelers started re-shaping their front office by adding a new position. The position title was Senior Advisor to the President, and the person the organization hired for the job was none other than David Morehouse.

Morehouse is a name many fans of Pittsburgh sports should know. He was named the Penguins team President in 2007 and added the CEO title in 2010, before stepping down as CEO and President this past April.

This week the team announced the promotion of Morehouse from Senior Advisor to Executive Vice President for Strategy.

We have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced today by #Steelers President Art Rooney II.



That’s quite the upgrade in titles. What will Morehouse be doing on the day-to-day for the Steelers? This is what Team President Art Rooney II had to say about the job Morehouse has done to date, and the reason for his promotion.

“David is well-known in Pittsburgh and around the country as an innovator and leader in effective sports management and strategy,” Rooney told the Steelers official website. “Working with him the last nine months, we are excited to tap into his skills to help us enhance our business operation and, more importantly, serve our fans in these ever-evolving times.”

For Morehouse, this position, and working for the organization, is a dream come true.

“As I said when I first joined the Steelers in August, this has been a dream come true for a Pittsburgh kid who grew up watching the Steelers of the ‘70s,” Morehouse said. “Art Rooney, the Rooney family, and the entire Steelers staff represent the heart of Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers, with General Manager (GM) Omar Khan, will look different in a lot of ways, but the promotion/addition of Morehouse should be viewed as a positive for the organization, even if it doesn’t necessarily equate to more wins in 2023.

