A look at the Steelers 2023 opponents and locations ahead of the schedule release

The NFL schedule is complex, but if you know the reasoning behind it, it really is rather simple. And with the NFL slated to release the 2023 schedule this Thursday evening, it is worth taking a refresher on who, and where, the Steelers play in 2023.

First, let’s look at the equation to get to 16 of the 17 games on the regular season schedule:

Every year each division is paired up with both an AFC and NFC division, which represents 8 games on the schedule. Each team plays everyone in their division twice, add another 6 games. So, where do the other two games come from to round out the schedule? Depending on which place the team finishes, they play the other teams who finished with the same ranking in the other two divisions.

So, who will the Pittsburgh Steelers be playing in 2023? Well, in 2022 the AFC North was paired with the AFC East and NFC South, but in 2023 they are paired up with the AFC South and the NFC West.

Those 8 opponents will be:

AFC South

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

But what about the other two opponents? They will play the team who finished in the same place as the Steelers in their division for both the AFC West and AFC East. The Steelers finished 3rd in the AFC North which means they’ll play the Las Vegas Raiders from the AFC West. Likewise, the Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC East with the New England Patriots finishing in third place. This means the Patriots will again find their way onto the Steelers’ schedule next year.

When it comes to the 17th game on the schedule, in 2021 all AFC teams hosted an NFC team from a matched division, playing the team who ranked the same. So, in 2021 it was the AFC North paired with the NFC West, with the NFC West teams all traveling to the AFC North team. This was why the Los Angeles Rams traveled to play the Ravens in Baltimore, and why the Seattle Seahawks had a Sunday night game at Heinz Field that year.

In 2022, the AFC North was paired with the NFC East, and the AFC North traveled to the NFC location. So, this was why the Steelers traveled to play the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. In 2023, the AFC North is paired with the NFC North, and the AFC is hosting. It means an extra home game for the Steelers, and with the Steelers’ third place finish, they’ll be hosting the Green Bay Packers who finished in 3rd in the NFC North.

As for a simpler breakdown of the schedule, here is who the Steelers will play both at home, and away, in 2023. The opponents are now finalized after Week 18, but the day and times for these games won’t be known until later this spring.

HOME

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

AWAY

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders

Again, the NFL schedule is a system, so the Steelers’ opponents for the foreseeable future are already known, including their location. However, all those details will be released with the final schedule this Thursday.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.