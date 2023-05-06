Steelers free agents who remain on the open market after the 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very active throughout NFL Free Agency, and a lot of that involved them signing several of their own free agents. Players like Damontae Kazee and Larry Ogunjobi were considered priorities, while others like Terrell Edmunds and Cameron Sutton found new homes elsewhere.

With the 2023 NFL Draft officially over, there are several players who were members of the Steelers in 2022 which are still on the open market. Below we’ll list those players, and ask the question fans want to know, “Why haven’t they signed with anyone yet?”

Let’s get started...

Mason Rudolph - QB

Rudolph has a better resume than many quarterbacks who have already been signed, yet he remains on the open market. Will he return to the team as QB3? Is there something else here fans don’t know about?

Derek Watt - FB

If Watt is expecting a similar contract that he received when signing with the Steelers as a free agent, he might be waiting a while before he finds a home. With the decreased use of the fullback across the league, Watt’s price tag will be for special teamer money. It isn’t a bad thing, but just depends on what he’s expecting of receiving on the open market.

Jesse Davis - OL

Davis didn’t play for the Steelers outside of special teams snaps, and the team has made several moves along the offensive line throughout free agency. If Davis has a home in 2023, it isn’t likely it will be in Pittsburgh.

Tyson Alualu - DT

Most are expecting an Alualu retirement announcement, but that might not come until he sees there is no market for him anymore.

Marcus Allen - S/LB

Allen’s personal foul penalty vs. the Carolina Panthers was a tipping point for the fan base. If the Steelers bring back their “hype man” it would have to be dirt cheap. If he signs elsewhere, plenty will celebrate him not returning to the team.

Chris Wormley - DE

The unfortunate ACL tear for Wormley at the tail-end of the 2022 regular season has put him in a difficult spot. No team is going to spent valuable dollars on a player who is coming off major reconstructive knee surgery, not until they have proven they are healthy. That might take time, and Wormley will have to unfortunately wait things out.

Karl Joseph - S

Joseph didn’t play a snap in 2022 after injuring his leg in the preseason. A year on Injured Reserve (IR) should be he is healthy and ready-to-go, but it also could mean most teams have forgotten about the former first round draft pick. Joseph will likely wait until post-NFL Draft and closer to camp before signing with someone, if he even gets an offer.

Benny Snell Jr. - RB

Speaking of special teams value, Benny Snell does provide that for the Steelers. Snell would be wise to wait out the process, but if there are no suitors for him after the draft, he could sign with the Steelers, be their RB3 and also help anchor the special teams units. Believe it or not, there is value in that for players of Snell’s caliber.

To keep tabs on all the Steelers free agents who have stayed, and left, check out the Steelers Free Agent Tracker below:

Who, if any, of the above free agents do you see returning to the Steelers?