Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: First Draft Edition (For Omar anyway)

Another Saturday night, another guest host. Hope everyone had a great draft weekend, I did, but man would it have been fun to watch this one live. I did manage to see one pick, just as we were about leave restaurant they picked up Washington. Bad planning, but a great weekend with friends in AZ.

Let’s get to the Pittsburgh Steelers questions...

1. After Omar Khan’s masterful job of working the draft, do you think the rest of the NFL will be less cooperative next year, or are we getting the first of many exciting draft days.

2. Do you think Omar is done wheeling and dealing for a bit, or is he out scouring FA’s and rosters for another gem or two. What positions do you think they should be looking at?

3. Who was your least favorite draft pick?

4. Who is your, way too early, Issac Redman award candidate.

5. When you talk about spicy food do you mean hot or well seasoned?