Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

The Homies: FA check, Draft check... What’s next for the AFC North?

Free Agency has come and gone, draft business taking care of, what’s next? Plus, skill position rankings in AFC North and the disrespectful CBS Sports NFL QB rankings. Stop in and hang out with Tate, Big-G, B-Dirt & Pay from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

Now that the NFL draft is in the books what final moves do AFC North teams need to do before reporting to camp in July

Lamar got the bag 5 yr | 260 million | 185 million fully guaranteed

Coach Tomlin and genetics

NFL schedule release less than a week away

CBS Sports QB Rankings (KP8 ranked 28) Disrespect?

Best skill position room (QB, RB, WR, TE) in the AFC North?

Pay: Say it with your chest

Big-G: Burner Super Take

B-Dirt: Doin’em Dirty

State of the Steelers: Steelers are under the radar, disrespected and have a chip on their shoulders

The Steelers hate and disrespect is at an all-time high which only leads to a team with a chip on their shoulder! That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Black and Gold Chips

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Week That Was: The Hopeful Aftermath edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

