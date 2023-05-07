 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Hopeful Aftermath edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 4/30

The new-look Steelers front office never seems to be adding to each room.

I would rather the schedule be out much earlier, but this tweet says it all. The NFL maximizes primetime potential by waiting until after the draft to see where draftees and divas holding up their team end up.

For the first time in a long time, the UDFA list seems exciting too.

Heartbreaking. Prayers to the Barrett family.

Monday 5/1

The Steelers decline guys like Devin Bush, and the Ravens decline a much more productive player at the same position, Ponderous.

Local guys getting one last chance, possibly.

This is cool. A highly sought after rookie minicamp free agent sweepstakes and the Steelers are in it.

Tuesday 5/2

For those wondering why Jamir Jones was cut, NFL teams don’t put up with marginal players that get nailed for domestic violence.

I remember when I made my relationship with my wife Facebook official. Even though this happened on Saturday basically, for an athlete, it doesn’t mean anything until it’s Twitter official.

Looks like the Dolphins haul for Minkah didn’t take.

Uncle BAD predicted Uncle Ike getting honored here.

Wednesday 5/3

These numbers were not a surprise to me. The Steelers like traditional numbers. They aren’t giving out the fun ones.

Did Coach Hines and Coach Porter call the Steelers to hype up young Mr. Okeke? Membership has it’s privileges.

Does AB not realize that the phrase, “It doesn’t matter if you’re talking good about me or talking bad about me, as long as you’re talking about me.” doesn’t apply to him anymore.

Baltimore is getting a really good CB at a really good price here. Worst of all, that’s such a cool name to end up on purple.

A draft crush of many four years ago is on the redemption road in the XFL and trying out with the Steelers. 2019 me loves this. 2023 me is a bit skeptical but really jacked up about this. Can I get a “Here We Go”?

Thursday 5/4

Gentlemen, Steel Curtain Network courtesy of Fans First Sports Network is a great place to host your podcast.

Happy Birthday to an absolute Steelers legend!

Friday 5/5

Keep putting that chip on KP8’s shoulder.

Just Say No!

This guy gets it. Love me some Andy Weidl.

Happy Birthday JC!!!

Good Gravy!!! What in the “Blue Hell” is that. These make the 2023 NFL draft hats look awesome in comparison.

Legends!

Saturday 5/6

This guy needs a ring in Pittsburgh. Happy B-day Cam.

Just a visit. That’s all it is. Don’t read into it. J.J. is happy in retirement.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To hear more about this in podcast form, give it a listen in the player below:

