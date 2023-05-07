A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Hopeful Aftermath edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 4/30

Steelers add a veteran cornerback post-draft. https://t.co/et0SehQelK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 30, 2023

The new-look Steelers front office never seems to be adding to each room.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

I would rather the schedule be out much earlier, but this tweet says it all. The NFL maximizes primetime potential by waiting until after the draft to see where draftees and divas holding up their team end up.

We have agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2023

For the first time in a long time, the UDFA list seems exciting too.

Heartbreaking. Prayers to the Barrett family.

Monday 5/1

The #Ravens declined the fifth-year option for LB Patrick Queen, source said. And he enters a contract year in 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

The Steelers decline guys like Devin Bush, and the Ravens decline a much more productive player at the same position, Ponderous.

#Steelers invite outside linebacker-safety Tylar Wiltz to their rookie minicamp, per his agent @svanyoesq Played in @TropicalBowlUSA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2023

Local guys getting one last chance, possibly.

Mr. Football-winning QB Hunter Johnson of Brownsburg, who played at Northwestern and Clemson, has accepted invites to rookie minicamps with @Giants and @steelers. Five-star QB whose college career didn't go as planned. It happens. My story a few weeks ago:https://t.co/obsPJzx0ag — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 30, 2023

This is cool. A highly sought after rookie minicamp free agent sweepstakes and the Steelers are in it.

Tuesday 5/2

There was more to the story. Jones was arrested on a domestic violence charge in FL, according to @ASaunders_PGH & SteelersNow, leading to his release from #Steelers. https://t.co/7w9gkUKGOZ — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) May 2, 2023

For those wondering why Jamir Jones was cut, NFL teams don’t put up with marginal players that get nailed for domestic violence.

I remember when I made my relationship with my wife Facebook official. Even though this happened on Saturday basically, for an athlete, it doesn’t mean anything until it’s Twitter official.

#Dolphins are not picking up the fifth-year options of OL Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 2, 2023

Looks like the Dolphins haul for Minkah didn’t take.

Ike Taylor says Joey Porter Jr. is going to be wearing No. 24 in honor of "Uncle Ike" https://t.co/3MeSSd2IFx — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 2, 2023

Uncle BAD predicted Uncle Ike getting honored here.

Wednesday 5/3

DRAFT PICK DIGITS ARE IN



Shop jerseys : https://t.co/N4GiUb1wqZ pic.twitter.com/HEJvrwF3b7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 3, 2023

These numbers were not a surprise to me. The Steelers like traditional numbers. They aren’t giving out the fun ones.

#Steelers invited offensive tackle Chidi Okeke @XFLBrahmas to participate in their rookie minicamp, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 3, 2023

Did Coach Hines and Coach Porter call the Steelers to hype up young Mr. Okeke? Membership has it’s privileges.

Report: Antonio Brown is accused of not paying his Arena Football team coaches and players.



As a result of not getting paid, the head coach and players have quit, including the reigning league MVP.



Brown also locked disgruntled players out of Hotel rooms by not giving them keys pic.twitter.com/q9sCm4NJx0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2023

Does AB not realize that the phrase, “It doesn’t matter if you’re talking good about me or talking bad about me, as long as you’re talking about me.” doesn’t apply to him anymore.

Comp update: Baltimore is giving Rock Ya-Sin a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per source. https://t.co/uZaVUCsRKt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Baltimore is getting a really good CB at a really good price here. Worst of all, that’s such a cool name to end up on purple.

A draft crush of many four years ago is on the redemption road in the XFL and trying out with the Steelers. 2019 me loves this. 2023 me is a bit skeptical but really jacked up about this. Can I get a “Here We Go”?

Thursday 5/4

RT @nflrums: Former #Texans DE J.J. Watt says he “has talked” with #Steelers T.J. Watt about starting a podcast pic.twitter.com/rKtSiHEXFU — NFL Trade News (@NFLTradeNews) May 4, 2023

Gentlemen, Steel Curtain Network courtesy of Fans First Sports Network is a great place to host your podcast.

An unstoppable force on the world's biggest stage



Happy birthday James Harrison! @Steelers pic.twitter.com/0mh3dZnm36 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 4, 2023

Happy Birthday to an absolute Steelers legend!

Friday 5/5

Keep putting that chip on KP8’s shoulder.

We have released QB Nick Foles. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 5, 2023

Just Say No!

This guy gets it. Love me some Andy Weidl.

Happy Birthday JC!!!

Good Gravy!!! What in the “Blue Hell” is that. These make the 2023 NFL draft hats look awesome in comparison.

Legends!

Saturday 5/6

This guy needs a ring in Pittsburgh. Happy B-day Cam.

Mike Tomlin Invites J.J. Watt to Steelers Facilityhttps://t.co/prbcWw6WPH — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) May 6, 2023

Just a visit. That’s all it is. Don’t read into it. J.J. is happy in retirement.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To hear more about this in podcast form, give it a listen in the player below: