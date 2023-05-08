Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Sunday Night Q&A: Steelers putting plans in place with a rookie mini-camp approaching

It’s another offseason Sunday in 2023 with no NFL football and no games scheduled for next week. What are you going to do without the Steelers? BTSC answers that question by inviting fans to ask questions. This week, the Pittsburgh plan is top of the charts. With What Yinz Talkin’ Bout’s Kyle Chrise and a mini Coach T taking the week off, Bryan Anthony Davis takes questions from the live chat for some good Steelers discussion.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Monday: The way-too-early Steelers 53-man roster prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp is this week, and with the draft and majority of free agency over it’s time for a 53-man roster prediction. Jeff Hartman welcomes Dave Schofield for this annual prediction of the team’s 53-man roster on the Monday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The first round of Steelers predictions

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE