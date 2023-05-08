Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings: Latest rankings have the Steelers in the Top 10

The NFL Draft is in the books, Rookie Minicamps are in full swing, and it’s optimism season for all 32 squads as the 2023 offseason rolls on. Your Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a widely-applauded Draft class that has them, I believe, ahead of schedule in their rebuild process.
But where do they stack up with the rest of the league? The AFC is absolutely loaded for a 2nd straight year, but the roster the Steelers have assembled has a physical brand to it that’s reminiscent of some of their Super Bowl squads of the early 2000s. It’s not outlandish to think this team has a shot at not only a playoff appearance in 2023, but maybe even a division title.
So let’s see where the Steelers land in my Post-Draft Power Rankings, in gallery form. It might be higher than you think.
NFL POWER RANKINGS: TEAMS 1 - 10
- 1. The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS focused on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft, adding playmakers and depth along the front 7. Adding 2nd round receiver Rashee Rice to Patrick Mahomes arsenal should help keep the Chiefs offense humming in 2023. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
- 2. The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES continued their masterful drafting adding what many believe to be the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft in Jalen Carter, while also adding more talent from the University of Georgia in Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. Philly is poised for another NFC title run in a weak conference. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 3. The CINCINNATI BENGALS reloaded on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft, using their first 3 selections to bolster that side of the ball. DE Myles Murphy is a juiced up edge defender with athleticism for days, and the selection of Safety Dax Hill’s former Michigan teammate at corner, D.J. Turner, adds much needed speed and versatility to the back end. The Bengals should be the favorites to knock off KC in the AFC as we sit today. Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 4. The BUFFALO BILLS draft plan was obvious: add talent around QB Josh Allen on offense. Four of their six selections were offensive talents. Some might have preferred a top shelf WR prospect instead, but 1st Round Pick Dalton Kincaid (TE), should be a big time weapon for Allen, with the ability to line up all over the field. OG’s O’Cyrus Torrence and Nick Broeker will hopefully add stability up front to allow the All-World QB to work his magic. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
- 5. The SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS did not have a first round selection in the Draft, but they added talented depth pieces to what is already a solid roster in Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown, TE Cameron Latu from Alabama, and S. Alabama CB Darrell Luter, Jr. When you have a well-built roster ready to compete, you can spend an early 3rd Rounder on a kicker, which San Fran did selecting Jake Moody out of Michigan. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 6. The NEW YORK JETS made their biggest move before the draft, acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers. They also turned in a solid draft, taking OLB Will McDonald IV out of Iowa St. in Round 1 to boost the pass rush. They also added a bevy of plus contributors on offense in OC Joe Tippmann (Wisc), OT Carter Warren (Pitt), and RB Izzy Abanikanda (Pitt) with their next three selections. Watch out Buffalo… the Jets are coming for you. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 6. The DALLAS COWBOYS selected interior game wrecker Mazi Smith out of Michigan in the 1st Round, adding more talent to their already stacked defense. With a contending roster in place, it was about adding quality depth and developmental pieces for the future. TE Luke Schoonmaker (Mich) and ILB DeMarvion Overshown (Texas) can be both. The ‘Boys are looking good for 2023. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
- 8. The MIAMI DOLPHINS didn’t have a 1st Round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they were still able to select potential impact players in CB Cam Smith and RB Devon Achane to an already loaded roster. Don’t forget about Miami in what should be a tight AFC East. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
- 9. The JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS were forced to address Offensive Tackle in the first round with their selection of Anton Harrison after the news of current LT Cam Robinson’s upcoming suspension for PEDs. The Jags didn’t have a great draft, but their roster core is still in place from a successful 2022. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 10. Your PITTSBURGH STEELERS boosted their rebuild timeline with an incredible draft haul. Including their first round selection, Broderick Jones, the Steelers likely added impact players to their roster with each of their top 4 picks (Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton, and Darrell Washington). It’s not hard to see this Steelers team as a legit AFC North contender with the roster they’ve built, if you get the necessary jump from 2nd year QB Kenny Pickett. That’s a BIG “if”, but a potentially rewarding one even in a stacked AFC. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL POWER RANKINGS: TEAMS 11 - 20
- 11. The BALTIMORE RAVENS have their QB under contract after 2 years of painful negotiations, and they made sure to put plenty of weapons around him, including adding another 1st Round WR in Zay Flowers via the 2023 NFL Draft. The excuses for Lamar the pocket passer are out the window now, and Baltimore hopes it’s investment pays dividends sooner rather than later. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 12. The DETROIT LIONS controversial draft class shouldn’t dampen the feeling that this team should be a real contender in a wide open NFC, and the favorites in the NFC North. Yes, you read that right. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Cambell are good players that will make Detroit better immediately. Whether they were value selections at the time is irrelevant now. Watch out for the gritty Lions. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 13. The SEATTLE SEAHAWKS continued building a surprisingly good roster from 2022, adding 2 very impressive First Round picks to the roster in CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Geno Smith has plenty of friends to build off of his breakout ‘22 campaign and lead this team back to the playoffs. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 14. The LOS ANGELES CHARGERS stayed aggressive in adding talent to the offensive side of the football during the 2023 NFL Draft, spending their first round pick on the explosive but polarizing WR out of TCU, Quentin Johnston. If the Chargers can put it all together, they have the roster, on paper, to contend with the Chiefs in the West. Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 15. The NEW YORK GIANTS put together one of the most surprising seasons in 2022, and made a point in the ‘23 Draft to address real holes on the roster, specifically with their first two selections, CB Deonte Banks and WR Jalin Hyatt. Could the Giants be poised for regression in 2023, or did they do enough to stay on the rise? We’ll find out. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 16. Despite not owning a 1st OR 2nd Round pick, the CLEVELAND BROWNS made the most of their NFL Draft, adding weapons like WR Cedric Tillman (Tenn) and role players like NT Siaki Ika (Baylor) that fill out what looks to be a really good roster on paper. As always is the question with Cleveland, can they perform on the field when it counts? Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 17. The INDIANAPOLIS COLTS went from snooze-fest in 2022 to must-watch television in 2023 with one selection: QB Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Injecting his athleticism and arm talent into this offense should improve the team significantly out of the gate. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 18. The WASHINGTON COMMANDERS don’t have too bad a roster, especially defensively where they just added big play corner Emmanuel Forbes to help solidify the secondary and help create some splash on D. They have an uphill climb in the NFC East, but if Sam Howell can be a serviceable passer, they could be a fiesty unit. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 19. The NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS got a First Round steal after trading back with the Steelers to Pick 17 and landing CB Christian Gonzalez, who many considered a top 10 prospect in the 2023 Draft class. The Pats did very little to address their offensive issues from ‘22. It’s hard to see them as anything more than an also-ran in the AFC. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 20. The ATLANTA FALCONS have put together a talented roster but have serious questions at the game’s most important position, choosing to ride with Desmond Ridder at QB in 2023. Ridder is in a great position to succeed, with the Falcons ready to ride 1st Round pick Bijan Robinson and an explosive running game to success this season. They might be the favorites in the NFC South. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL POWER RANKINGS: TEAMS 21 - 32
- 21. The CAROLINA PANTHERS locked up their QB of the future by selecting Bryce Young 1st Overall. With a solid roster built around their new signal caller, the Panthers could be on the fast track to relevancy despite entering rebuild mode this offseason. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
- 22. The LAS VEGAS RAIDERS selected DE Tyree Wilson with the 7th overall pick. The Raiders have holes all over the defense, but adding a superior edge rusher to the roster should be a boost in the right direction. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 23. The LOS ANGELES RAMS made several moves to improve the roster despite not owning a 1st Round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, adding OG Steve Avila with their first pick and several players to boost the defensive front. Their best pick might end up being QB Stetson Bennett. If Matt Stafford hangs up the cleats soon, another former Georgia QB might have an inside track on the job. Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 24. The DENVER BRONCOS are looking for a bounceback season, but they had to start it without a First Round pick after their trade for Russell Wilson last offseason. In the 2nd Round, they selected explosive WR Denzel Mims to hopefully BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 25. The CHICAGO BEARS accomplished what they set out to do in the 2023 NFL Draft, building around potential superstar QB Justin Fields and infusing young talent on both sides of the ball. First Round selection Darnell Wright could be a top-tier RT from Day 1. Matt Eberflus’ squad is looking up. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 26. The MINNESOTA VIKINGS added to their WR room with their selection of Jordan Addison in Round 1. After losing a ton of starters in Free Agency and not addressing many needs, are the Vikings poised for a run at one of the top QBs in 2024? Or have they convinced themselves a reload in the wide open NFC North is enough? Time will tell. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 27. It’s Jordan Love time for the GREEN BAY PACKERS at QB, and the team loaded up on offensive talent in the middle portion of the draft to assist in his growth as a first time starter. In Round 1, though, they stuck to their script in selecting DE Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa. The Pack is hoping organizational continuity and an infusion of young talent can overcome the loss of their HOF QB. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 28. What are the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS in 2023? After signing QB Derek Carr in Free Agency, the team feels like a contender in the NFC South, but an aging offensive roster and defensive front are significant worries. The Saints attempted to address those issues with early draft picks like DT Bryan Bresee out of Clemson. We’ll see if it was enough. Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 29. The TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS could very well be in on the 2024 QB sweepstakes, but the roster isn’t too bad on paper overall. Expectations should be low with Baker Mayfield presumably the starter at QB, but the team added playmakers on defense like first round DT Kalijah Cancey, and attempted to beef up the both lines through the Draft. Hard to look past the questions at QB, though. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
- 30. The HOUSTON TEXANS got better selecting QB CJ Stroud and OLB Will Anderson with back to back picks at 2 and 3 overall. Whether it was enough to overcome their years of ineptitude as an organization remains to be seen, but the building blocks are in place for Houston to put themselves back on the map. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
- 31. The TENNESSEE TITANS landed a top tier offensive lineman in Peter Skoronski with their first pick of the draft, and still got what they hope will be their QB of the future in the 2nd Round with their selection of Will Levis. The Titans roster overall is underwhelming, but they have some key pieces in place to develop. Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
- 32. The ARIZONA CARDINALS are a mess. With so many questions everywhere, the Cards made the decision to go after a stud LT in the Draft, making a couple trades to go up for Paris Johnson Jr. to get Kyler Murray, or whoever their QB might be in 2024, a blindside protector for years to come. Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
What do you think about my rankings? Anyone too high? Too low? Let me know in the comments below. As always, go Steelers!
