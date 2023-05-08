Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings: Latest rankings have the Steelers in the Top 10

21. The CAROLINA PANTHERS locked up their QB of the future by selecting Bryce Young 1st Overall. With a solid roster built around their new signal caller, the Panthers could be on the fast track to relevancy despite entering rebuild mode this offseason. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

22. The LAS VEGAS RAIDERS selected DE Tyree Wilson with the 7th overall pick. The Raiders have holes all over the defense, but adding a superior edge rusher to the roster should be a boost in the right direction. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

23. The LOS ANGELES RAMS made several moves to improve the roster despite not owning a 1st Round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, adding OG Steve Avila with their first pick and several players to boost the defensive front. Their best pick might end up being QB Stetson Bennett. If Matt Stafford hangs up the cleats soon, another former Georgia QB might have an inside track on the job. Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

24. The DENVER BRONCOS are looking for a bounceback season, but they had to start it without a First Round pick after their trade for Russell Wilson last offseason. In the 2nd Round, they selected explosive WR Denzel Mims to hopefully BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

25. The CHICAGO BEARS accomplished what they set out to do in the 2023 NFL Draft, building around potential superstar QB Justin Fields and infusing young talent on both sides of the ball. First Round selection Darnell Wright could be a top-tier RT from Day 1. Matt Eberflus’ squad is looking up. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

26. The MINNESOTA VIKINGS added to their WR room with their selection of Jordan Addison in Round 1. After losing a ton of starters in Free Agency and not addressing many needs, are the Vikings poised for a run at one of the top QBs in 2024? Or have they convinced themselves a reload in the wide open NFC North is enough? Time will tell. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

27. It’s Jordan Love time for the GREEN BAY PACKERS at QB, and the team loaded up on offensive talent in the middle portion of the draft to assist in his growth as a first time starter. In Round 1, though, they stuck to their script in selecting DE Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa. The Pack is hoping organizational continuity and an infusion of young talent can overcome the loss of their HOF QB. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

28. What are the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS in 2023? After signing QB Derek Carr in Free Agency, the team feels like a contender in the NFC South, but an aging offensive roster and defensive front are significant worries. The Saints attempted to address those issues with early draft picks like DT Bryan Bresee out of Clemson. We’ll see if it was enough. Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

29. The TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS could very well be in on the 2024 QB sweepstakes, but the roster isn’t too bad on paper overall. Expectations should be low with Baker Mayfield presumably the starter at QB, but the team added playmakers on defense like first round DT Kalijah Cancey, and attempted to beef up the both lines through the Draft. Hard to look past the questions at QB, though. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

30. The HOUSTON TEXANS got better selecting QB CJ Stroud and OLB Will Anderson with back to back picks at 2 and 3 overall. Whether it was enough to overcome their years of ineptitude as an organization remains to be seen, but the building blocks are in place for Houston to put themselves back on the map. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

31. The TENNESSEE TITANS landed a top tier offensive lineman in Peter Skoronski with their first pick of the draft, and still got what they hope will be their QB of the future in the 2nd Round with their selection of Will Levis. The Titans roster overall is underwhelming, but they have some key pieces in place to develop. Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK