The kickoff to the 2023 NFL preseason is just about three months away. While numerous things can happen between now and then, it’s time to give our way-too-early predictions for the Steelers 53-man roster to begin the 2023 season. With no players actually setting foot on the field yet, it’s difficult to project who the bottom-of-the-roster players will be. Regardless, BTSC editor Dave Schofield and senior editor Jeff Hartman will give their input onto their thoughts of who will make the roster come September.

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Dave: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, TBD

Analysis: I think the Steelers will keep three quarterbacks as usual, but I also think the third one may not yet be on the roster.

Jeff: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, May the best man win

Analysis: Could Mason Rudolph return as QB3? At the time of this being written he remains a free agent. However, I doubt it happens. I think the most likely outcome is an UDFA takes the QB3 spot. Who that is has yet to be determined.

Running Back (3)

Dave: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: I still wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers sign Benny Snell Jr. and he’s the third guy. In fact, I’m hoping for it if for nothing more than special teams.

Jeff: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Benny Snell Jr.

Analysis: It may sound crazy to suggest Benny Snell would be on the roster, considering he is still a free agent, but what he provides to the Steelers in free agency is something someone like Anthony McFarland Jr. doesn’t. The Steelers don’t need a return man, they need value across the board.

Fullback (Dave - 1 / Jeff - 0)

Dave: Monte Pottebaum

Analysis: I have to start off making this pick just so Jeff would have to wear a mullet wig on the Steelers Preview podcast for half the season. I already have it in my cart on Amazon. Who cares if it messes up the rest of my numbers.

Jeff: None

Analysis: This will make more sense when you get to the tight end section.

Wide Receiver (6)

Dave: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Anthony Miller

Analysis: Man, there are a lot of candidates for the last three spots. For now I went with some of my favorites. I really like Boykin’s special teams so I kept him.

Jeff: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Anthony Miller

Analysis: When you get down to the nuts and bolts of this position, versatility is key. Do they bring value on special teams? Calvin Austin III, Anthony Miller and Miles Boykin do...and that’s why I have them sticking around.

Tight End (Dave - 3 / Jeff - 4)

Dave: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: I’ve got Heyward for Gentry right now, but there is a much better chance of Gentry being here and Heyward getting the fullback roster spot.

Jeff: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: With leaving the fullback spot open it freed up a spot for Gentry. This could change, but Heyward’s flexibility gives them this opportunity.

Offensive Line (9)

Dave: Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr, Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Last year they kept nine and Kendrick Green was inactive all season. This year I think they do the same unless they need to squeeze in another tight end, wide receiver, or defensive player. If the number is nine, I have Spencer Anderson, Kendrick Green, Le’Raven Clark, and UDFA Trevor Downing fighting for the last spot.

Jeff: Chuks Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, Kendrick Green

Analysis: I have Kendrick Green sticking on the roster for another season. Why? He was a 3rd Round pick. Teams don’t like to admit to a swing-and-miss that easily.

Total Offense: 25

Defense

Defensive Line (7)

Dave: Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts

Analysis: This is tough. I have the first four locked in but the last three could be shifted around. It’s tough to say Loudermilk is the odd man out, but I haven’t seen enough from him in two years to say he could beat out the other guys. It will be an interesting camp battle for sure.

Jeff: Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: A difficult decision here, but the team traded up to obtain Loudermilk in the 2021 NFL Draft. That means something, and I don’t think they give up on him after just two seasons. Therefore, Loudermilk beats out Armon Watts for the final spot.

Outside Linebacker (Dave - 3 / Jeff - 4)

Dave: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

Analysis: What? Only three? The Steelers did it several years ago with Watt, Dupree, and Chickillo. But that is not the reason. I think Leal gets used in this group as well.

Jeff: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Quincy Roche

Analysis: As Dave alluded to, the Steelers have gone with three OLBs in the past, I think Quincy Roche, or another pass rusher, proves enough to have them keep four this season.

Inside Linebacker (4)

Dave: Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: I think Tae Crowder could be in play here. I also think someone not currently on the roster could be as well.

Jeff: Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: Could the team add a free agent to mix up these numbers? Absolutely they could, but I also see them sticking to their guns and running this group into the regular season in hopes of finding a recipe for success.

Cornerback (6)

Dave: Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Cory Trice, Arthur Maulet

Analysis: It’s really tough to keep this group down to six players. It is possible the Steelers could go with one less safety and keep another corner. I do think Witherspoon has a tough road to stay, and I am sticking with Maulet over Sullivan for now. Also, I think Cory Trice could prove he needs to stay which makes it tough for Witherspoon, Sullivan, and possibly even Pierre to make it.

Jeff: Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Cory Trice, Arthur Maulet

Analysis: I don’t see Ahkello Witherspoon back on the roster in 2023, and this means the only real position battle here is whether Chandon Sullivan can beat out Arthur Maulet for the final spot on the defense. It’s possible he does, but I don’t know enough about him to unseat Maulet right now.

Safety (Dave - 5 / Jeff - 4)

Dave: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Tre Norwood

Analysis: The last spot is a tricky one even at this point. It could be Norwood. It could be Elijah Riley. It could be an extra cornerback. I just picked one for now.

Jeff: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: When you keep the four OLBs, you have to find a spot somewhere else. When you look at the versatility of someone like Patrick Peterson, it can add flexibility at other positions. To be honest, I’m not even sold Killebrew makes the roster. It could be Tre Norwood, Elijah Riley or someone else. They absolutely could keep 5 safeties, but I had to find a roster spot somewhere, and this was where I found it.

Total Defense: 25

Special Teams

Specialists (3)

Dave: Chris Boswell, Pressley Harvin III, Christian Kuntz

Analysis: I still think Big Press holds his job.

Jeff: Chris Boswell, Pressley Harvin III, Christian Kuntz

Analysis: The only competition here is at punter, and Big Press wins as a drafted player. If you haven’t figured it out yet, that matters.

Total Team: 53

