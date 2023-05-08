Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after the signing of Chandon Sullivan

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to add to their roster for the 2023 season. While reports come in of these deals well before they are official, even after pen is put to paper it can sometimes take some time to know the exact financials within the contract. Relying heavily on reliable salary cap websites such as overthecap.com (OTC) or spotrac.com, when they are able to report a player’s contract numbers over the specific years I then update the salary cap situation with a more precise number.

During the 2023 NFL draft, it was reported the Steelers added cornerback Chandon Sullivan as a free agent. Sullivan is yet another free agent acquisition by the Steelers who signed a veteran salary benefit contract. Being paid $1.08 million as a base salary, Sullivan’s salary will only count $940k against the salary cap. On top of this, Sullivan also has the maximum $152,500 signing bonus. Adding these numbers together, Sullivan has a salary cap hit of $1.0925 million for 2023. This is the exact same contract the Steelers gave Armon Watts.

Since the last update, one number that is known is how much the Steelers 2023 draft class will count against the salary cap. These players are not included at this time as they have not signed their deals yet. A complete rundown of the cost of the 2023 draft class can be seen here:

Remember, to determine how much each player changes the Steelers’ salary cap space, their cap number must be adjusted due to roster displacement. As a reminder, roster displacement is taking into account only the top 51 contracts for a team count towards the salary cap during the offseason. As a larger contract comes on the books, it bumps a smaller contract out of the top 51. Therefore, it’s only the difference in those contracts that increases the salary cap number.

Here is the approximate breakdown of the Steelers salary cap space based on their recent moves by my own calculations. The numbers are strictly the salary cap hit for each player in 2023. When it comes to the estimated amounts, I use their overall contract to estimate what their salary cap hit will be for 2023. When their exact numbers are reported I will adjust things accordingly. Until then, it is simply my best guess.

(NOTE: Unless indicated, all reported salaries displaced a $870k salary.)

Steelers salary cap space heading into free agency: Approximately -$1.4 million

William Jackson III: Saved $12.1875 million salary; After displacement: +$11.3175 million

Carlins Platel: Salary not in the top 51: -$0

Patrick Peterson: Reported $4.225 million; After displacement: -$3.355 million

Damontae Kazee: Reported $2.125 million; After displacement: -$1.255 million

Nate Herbig: Reported $2.54 million; After displacement: -$1.67 million

Cole Holcomb: Reported $2.72 million; After displacement: -$1.85 million

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Saved $10.065 million; No displacement: +$10.065 million

Elandon Roberts: Reported $2.3325 million; After displacement: -$1.4625 million

Myles Jack: Saved $8 million; After displacement: +$7.13 million

Larry Ogunjobi: Reported $4.933333 million; After displacement*: -$4.059333 million

Isaac Seumalo: Reported $4 million; After displacement*: -$2.740582 million

ADJUSTMENT (Dead money clarification): +$0.49333 million

James Pierre: Reported $1.3 million; After displacement*: -$0.401911 million

Le’Raven Clark: Reported $0.99 million; After displacement*: -$0.081194 million

Zach Gentry: Reported $1.232 million; After displacement+: -$0.2925 million

Keanu Neal: Reported $1.54 million; After displacement+: -$0.6 million

Breiden Fehoko: Reported $0.94 million; After displacement+: -$0 million

Armon Watts: Reported $1.0925 million; After displacement+: -$0.1525 million

Jamir Jones: No cap savings: +$0 million

Braden Mann: Reported $1.01 million; After displacement+: -$0.07 million

Tanner Muse: Reported $1.01 million; After displacement+: -$0.07 million

Allen Robinson: Reported $3.0825 million; After displacement+: -$2.1425 million

Chandon Sullivan: Reported $1.0925 million; After displacement+: -$0.1525 million

Approximate salary cap space: Approximately $7.2 million

*The salaries displaced by these four contracts were $874,000 (Jaylen Warren), $876,084 (Calvin Austin III), $898,089 (Mark Robinson), and $908,806 (Connor Heyward).

+The salaries displaced by these contracts are $940,000.

So where does this number compare to those reported by the major salary cap websites (at the original time of publishing, before any potential updates)?

According to overthecap.com (OTC), the Steelers are $7,318,798 under the salary cap. OTC still has Chandon Sullivan’s cap number, but they still do not have the contract for Braden Mann. Other than this, we have the exact same number.

Another credible salary cap website is spotrac.com, which has the Steelers at $7,557,252 under the cap. Spotrac does have the contracts outlined above at this time except for the new addition of Chandon Sullivan. Spotrac does not have the offseason workouts counting against the salary cap and their dead money amount is incorrect. Additionally, Spotrac counts the potential dead money hit for players not in the top 51 even though it does not need to count against the cap at this time.

While the Steelers are going to need cap space for a number of things this offseason, it doesn’t have to be at this time. As outlined above, the Steelers will begin signing their draft picks and are estimated to need $3.5 million in cap space once figuring roster displacement now that the exact draft selections are known following the draft. But remember, the Steelers won’t need this amount until the players sign. Also, the Steelers will need as much as an additional $13 million come September when they need to account for all 53 players on the roster, sign their practice squad, and have some carryover in order to do business throughout the year as outlined in the following article:

Does something not make sense? Curious about any of the specifics? Leave your questions in the comments below and I will check in and do my best to answer them.