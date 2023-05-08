2023 NFL Regular Season schedule release could be delayed

The NFL knows how to market an event, the 2023 NFL Draft as a perfect example, and they have turned the annual regular season schedule release to be just that — an event.

It had been reported the NFL schedule would be released this Thursday, May 12, but it is now being reported there is a chance the schedule release gets pushed back.

The NFL hoped to have its regular season schedule announced on Thursday, but there’s a chance it may not be ready and could be delayed, per @peter_king. The schedule makers are expected to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell later today. More clarity expected after that. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 8, 2023

According to NBC Sports Peter King, the schedule is “likely to be done” by this Thursday, but there is a chance “it may not be finished in time.

So, what’s the hold up?

Again, according to King, the list would include:

Various “mega games”

Week 1 prime time games

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday

Sunday night game on Christmas Eve

Monday night triple header on Christmas Day

Of course, the NFL had to wait on some moves to be made before they could move forward with scheduling these big-time games. For instance, the Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets certainly changes the way the league views both teams. Likewise, Lamar Jackson finally signing with the Baltimore Ravens certainly changes the way the league views the Ravens and their potential opponents in 2023.

While there is still time before Thursday’s deadline, it should be odd to many involved that there hasn’t been any “official” announcement of the schedule release yet. Typically you get a full NFL Network breakdown of the release, and the 1+ hour breakdown of coverage following the release. That hasn’t happened yet.

Either way, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.