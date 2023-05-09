2024 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers find Cam Heyward’s successor in Round 1

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but we cannot officially wrap up draft without a way-too-early 2024 mock draft. With the dust finally settling on the 2023 draft landscape, it is time to begin shifting the attention to a 2024 class that is much stronger than this year’s.

After coming off a generationally bad draft class from top to bottom, next year’s draft projects to be both talented at the top as well as extremely deep. We saw three quarterbacks selected in the Top 5 this year, and we could very well see it happen again next year, with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix, Jr. heading a star-studded class of quarterbacks.

The class also boasts generational talents at offensive skill positions, as both Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Brock Bowers will be in play to be top-5 selections. The draft as a whole will also be much deeper next year, with interior defensive line, wide receiver, and offensive tackle looking to be the biggest strengths. Linebacker should also be much better.

For draft order, we will be using the projected order via Tankathon.

Let’s dive in!

1. Cardinals- Caleb Williams | QB | USC

2. Cardinals (via Texans)- Marvin Harrison, Jr. | WR | Ohio State

3. Buccaneers- Drake Maye | QB | North Carolina

4. Rams- J.T. Tuimoloau | EDGE | Ohio State

5. Colts- Olumuyiwa Fashanu | OT | Penn State

6. Commanders- Quinn Ewers | QB | Texas

7. Falcons- Jared Verse | EDGE | Florida State

8. Packers- Joe Alt | OT | Notre Dame

9. Titans- Brock Bowers | TE | Georgia

10. Bears (via Panthers)- Kool-Aid McKinstry | CB | Alabama

11. Raiders- Michael Penix, Jr. | QB | Washington

12. Bears- Johnny Wilson | WR | Florida State

13. Broncos- Dallas Turner | EDGE | Alabama

14. Patriots- JC Latham | OT | Alabama

15. Steelers- Maason Smith | DL | LSU

The Steelers must begin thinking about life after Cameron Heyward, and with the jury still out on DeMarvin Leal, there is a high probability the Steelers address this position early on in the 2024 draft. Smith is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the first game of the 2022 season, but the talent is off the charts. At 6’5”, 300 pounds, he is the body type the Steelers like in their 5-technique defensive ends. Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. could also be in play here if Cole Holcomb does not work out this season.

16. Vikings- Bralen Trice | EDGE | Washington

17. Texans (via Browns)- Leonard Taylor | DT | Miami

18. Chargers- Jar’Zhan Newton | DT | Illinois

19. Saints- Sedrick Van Pran | C | Georgia

20. Giants- Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. | ILB | Clemson

21. Lions- Kalen King | CB | Penn State

22. Dolphins- Cooper Beebe | OL | Kansas State

23. Jaguars- Zion Nelson | OT | Miami

24. Jets- Kingsley Suamatia | OT | Boise State

25. Seahawks- Michael Hall, Jr. | DT | Ohio State

26. Ravens- Denzel Burke | CB | Ohio State

27. Cowboys- Chop Robinson | EDGE | Penn State

28. Bills- TreVeyon Henderson | RB | Ohio State

29. 49ers- Xavier Worthy | WR | Texas

30. Bengals- Junior Colson | ILB | Michigan

31. Eagles- Will Shipley | RB | Clemson

32. Chiefs- Emeka Egbuka | WR | Ohio State