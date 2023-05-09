Joey Porter Jr. vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2022 gives a glimpse into the Steelers 2nd Round pick

During the 2023 NFL Draft, Joey Porter Jr.’s drop was rather precipitous. Once thought to be the best cornerback in the class, Porter Jr. watched as other cornerbacks were drafted in Round 1, and he was waiting until Round 2.

Nonetheless, with the 32nd overall pick the Steelers took Porter with their first pick in the 2nd Round, and it caused many fans to wonder what exactly happened which cased him to fall the way he did.

Was it due to his testing times at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Lack of splash plays?

Concern about physical play at the NFL level drawing flags?

Whatever the reason, the Steelers welcomed him into the fold with open arms, but the fans have been wondering if Porter Jr. will be the type of player who will be capable of slowing down receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Amari Cooper?

This got me thinking, and since Porter Jr. went up against arguably the best receiver coming into the 2024 NFL Draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. this past year when Penn State played Ohio State, I wanted to take a look at how they matched up.

Before we get to that, let’s check out the tale of the tape...

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Joey Porter Jr.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 193 lbs.

For those who don’t know, Harrison Jr., the son of former Indianapolis Colts star receiver and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, is being considered the best receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson entered the NFL.

So, how did the matchup go? Let’s look at the stat line following the game:

Stat Line:

Marvin Harrison Jr. — 10 catches, 185 yards, 0 TDs, 37 yd. long

Joey Porter Jr. — 4 solo tackles, 0 PD, O INT

Before you look at the 18.5 yards per catch, you have to understand the vast majority of those yards were when Harrison Jr. wasn’t matchup up on Porter Jr.

Take a look at the breakdown below:

For some, this isn’t enough for them to warm up to the selection. Is Porter a finished product? Absolutely not, but not many rookies are. However, this should show Porter can hang with some very good receivers at the collegiate level. The transition to the professional ranks will be must-watch television.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.