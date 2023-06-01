Fantasy Football: Dynasty rookies in high upside situations

Dynasty Rookie draft season is in full swing and managers are not only looking to stock their rosters with talent for the future, but also to land early impact playmakers for 2023.

The 2023 class is top heavy, with the talent level dropping off fairly quickly, and many Rookies stuck in less than ideal situations for immediate production. However, there are some new players who have landed in good spots and are ready to provide useful fantasy numbers quickly.

To preface, I recognize players like Bijan Robinson and Bryce Young were drafted to be the unquestioned starters at their respective positions. For the purposes of this article, those players and others in similar high profile situations will not be included. With that in mind, here are my Top 6 Dynasty Rookies in high upside situations for 2023.

QB Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts

Anyone still thinking that Anthony Richardson needs time to develop before getting thrown into the starting job in Indy is going to be disappointed. That may have been the prevailing thought in the lead-up to the Draft, but as soon as he became a Colt, that idea goes out the window. Richardson will be the Colts day 1 starter.

Team owner Jim Irsay didn’t spend the 4th overall pick on Richardson to watch Gardner Minshew and his zero-upside skill set take the field all season. This is Richardson’s team right now, and his rushing upside along with what should be a Colts’ offense on the rebound under new HC Shane Steichen puts him in a great position to succeed early.

RB Kendre Miller

New Orleans Saints

A possible looming suspension for Alvin Kamara could bump Miller into a big early season role along with short yardage specialist Jamaal Williams, and Miller’s explosive tendencies and experience give him a leg up in the RB1 competition during that time. If he proves successful, he likely will have earned a decent role later in the season even once Kamara is back. The former TCU RB will be tough to leave on the Taxi Squad heading into 2023.

WR Jonathan Mingo

Carolina Panthers

Yes, he’ll have a fellow Rookie at Quarterback tossing him the pigskin from Day 1, and yes, he’s unrefined and needs coaching to maximize his abundant physical abilities, but Jonathan Mingo is in excellent position to be fantasy relevant from the get-go. With Adam Theilen and DJ Chark as his main competition for targets, Mingo’s elite size/athleticism should allow him to stand out and earn Bryce Young’s trust early in the season. He has low-end WR2 upside as a fantasy asset in 2023.

WR Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs

Two words explain why Rashee Rice is in a high-upside situation: Patrick Mahomes. When Mahomes is your QB, you have an opportunity to be fantasy relevant right away. For Rice, talent has a lot to do with this as well, since he displays good route running ability and a solid all-round skillset that Mahomes can take advantage of anywhere on the field.

It’s a crowded receiver room in KC, but nobody has a hard claim on any role. If Rice shows out in camp and preseason, he could earn a lot of targets in the league’s best offense.

TE Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions

The Lions were one of 2022’s biggest surprises on offense, with Jared Goff and company finishing as the NFL’s fifth best team in offensive DVOA according to Football Outsiders. LaPorta drops into a well-oiled machine with an impressive skillset and great opportunity to be fantasy relevant in what is perennially the shallowest position group in Fantasy.

LaPorta won’t face a ton of competition for passing game work, and the Lions obviously targeted him specifically, making him the 2nd TE to be selected in the entire Draft. If OC Ben Johnson’s unit can pick up where they left off in 2022, LaPorta could have a big time season for owners.

RB Devon Achane

Miami Dolphins

The fastest offensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft, Devon Achane joins the system that is built to utilize his track speed best, and you can bet Head Coach Makie McDaniel will have a package ready for Achane early in the season. Combine that with the injury histories of his backfield mates, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, and Achane could find himself “running” the show for the Dolphins a lot in 2023. With that home run hitting ability, Achane has huge situational and physical upside.

For the Dynasty League lovers out there, finding Rookies that can help you NOW can be difficult. Hopefully this list gives you some players to target to help provide immediate depth and upside for your 2023 championship bids. Anyone I’m missing? Let me know in the comments below. Happy drafting!