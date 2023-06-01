Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

FFSN’s The Call Sheet: Defending and dissecting the RPO

With The Steel City Insider off this week, check out The Call Sheet from Fans First Sports Network with 3-time championship winning coach and NFL fan K.T. Smith. Join K.T. in sharing his coaching perspective and how it translates to the NFL game. On this episode, Coach K.T. Smith and Sean Matthews break down the phenomenon that is the RPO and how to defend it.

The Curtain Call: WR Dark Horses and Candidates

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White take a look at the Steelers WR Room, the likely starters and dark horse candidates.

News and Notes

The Steelers WR Room

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Success in free agency, past and present

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly have had recent good fortune in acquiring players. What are some successes from yesterday and today? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Free Agency Success: Then and Now

and more geeky numbers!

