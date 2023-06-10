Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Blame Canada (again)

Sorry about the smoke, eh!
While you folks are picking on reon, I am sitting around a campfire enjoying a very cold beverage. Yes, it’s camping season again and you all can look forward to more guest hosts!!!
- If we all can agree that Mean Joe is the most important Steelers player ever… who is your number 2?
- Where does Matt Canada rank all time amongst our coaches?
- If you could make one rule change or implement some technology into the game what would it be?
- If the Steelers made the Super Bowl, what is the most you would spend on tickets? Would you be willing to sit in the nose bleeds? Would you have to take someone else?
- Nothing says ‘summer’ to me like a good burger, some bean salad, corn on the cob all with an ice cold beer. What is your perfect summer meal?
