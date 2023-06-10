 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Blame Canada (again)

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sorry about the smoke, eh!

While you folks are picking on reon, I am sitting around a campfire enjoying a very cold beverage. Yes, it’s camping season again and you all can look forward to more guest hosts!!!

  1. If we all can agree that Mean Joe is the most important Steelers player ever… who is your number 2?
  2. Where does Matt Canada rank all time amongst our coaches?
  3. If you could make one rule change or implement some technology into the game what would it be?
  4. If the Steelers made the Super Bowl, what is the most you would spend on tickets? Would you be willing to sit in the nose bleeds? Would you have to take someone else?
  5. Nothing says ‘summer’ to me like a good burger, some bean salad, corn on the cob all with an ice cold beer. What is your perfect summer meal?

