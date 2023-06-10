SOURCE: Steelers are in on Chase Young, but not on Dalvin Cook

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team who still desires to add playmakers to their roster, even though most would assume differently after a very active offseason and roughly $15 million dollars in salary cap space remaining. Nonetheless, the team desires to add a playmaker to their roster before the start of the 2023 regular season.

The question isn’t if the interest is there, but if the team will be able to get a deal done or not.

Sources inside the Steelers organization made it known the team has a strong interest in acquiring Washington Commanders, and former 1st Round draft pick, Chase Young.

Young, who had his 5th year option declined by Washington, is in the final year of his rookie contract. If a deal would be made, the Steelers would have to make a trade with Washington to obtain Young’s services. As the source stated, they’d have to get very creative to get Young and maneuver the cap hits so the team can still have enough room to head into the season.

What does this mean for Alex Highsmith’s potential extension? The same extension sources stated, including our own, was all but a done deal? The deal is still likely to get done, but the financials could shift if a deal is made for Young.

Again, the interest is there, but that doesn’t mean a deal will ultimately get done.

On the other side of the fence is a rumor with no validity whatsoever. Our source states the rumors of the Steelers interest in Dalvin Cook, who was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings, is simply false. When you consider the Steelers’ backfield of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, you have to wonder just how someone like Cook would fit, and why he would ever want to come to Pittsburgh with that aforementioned depth chart.

Will a deal get done for Chase Young? A lot still has to happen, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

To hear more about the source and the latest information, check out the short podcast in the player below: