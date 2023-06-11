Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: What up in the North, Homie?

Join the Homies Tate, Big-G, B-Dirt and Pay for another episode as we talk about the conclusion of OTAs and the start of mini-camp. We’ll chop it up about Power Rankings, NFL MVP Odds for the AFC North QB’s and answer a few burning questions about each team in the division.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Week 3 OTA concludes Mandatory Mini-Camp next

PFF NFL Power Rankings going into 2023 season discussion | Bengals (4) Browns (9) Ravens (10) Steelers (17)

NFL 2023 MVP Odds Burrow (2) Jackson (6) Watson (12) Pickett (19)

Steelers - Will Corey Trice have roll? Sports Illustrated ranks Minkah Fitzpatrick the best Safety in league is he? How big a role will Connor Heyward & Calvin Austin III in the 2023 offense

Bengals - Is Joe Mixon getting released? Is Tyler Boyd trade bait? What effect will rookie Myles Murphy have on the defense?

Ravens - Zay Flowers WR1? Patrick Queen say he and Roquan best LB duo in league is he correct?

Browns - Will the Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook have an effect on Nick Chubb next year? With the Browns defensive upgrades and the addition of DC Jim Schwartz are they a top 5 unit?

Pay Say it with your chest

Big-G Burner Super Take

B-Dirt Doin’em Dirty

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: 2022 Starters at Risk of Losing Jobs in 2023

Today we look at the 2022 starters still on the team who are at risk of losing their starting job. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Starters in peril

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Week That Was: Fast Joker edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of another busy week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE