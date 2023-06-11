 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Fast Joker edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFLPA Rookie Premiere - Portraits session Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 6/4

Herbig’s making themselves at home at PNC. Would love them to be a permanent fixture at Acrisure.

Monday 6/5

Cody Chrest didn’t stay long in Pittsburgh. Here’s hoping he hooks on elsewhere.

What do you get a player that has everything? Here’s hoping that Kazee gets a belated birthday trip to the Super Bowl in February.

I don’t get it. The rule is simple. Don’t bet on NFL games. Seriously, it shouldn’t be that hard.

Tuesday 6/6

Of course, the Joker is fast. How do you think he avoided Batman all that time? Wait, Patrick Peterson was talking about Austin 3:19? That’s sweet news. Hope he can stay fast in Autumn.

Happy Birthday KP8! He may have gotten his gifts already in the form of Issac Seumalo and Broderick Jones.

This is the most hype a Steelers’ seventh rounder has gotten ever. Trice seems like he can back it up.

Wednesday 6/7

Awesome news. Why? T.J. Watt is not on the cover of Madden. Kenny Pickett is not on the cover of Madden. Najee Harris is not on the cover of Madden. Minkah Fitzpatrick is not on the cover of Madden.

Great to see Carlos get a chance in Hotlanta. Wonder if they grab Khalil too.

Thursday 6/8

The rumors of Dalvin to Da Burgh are already happening.

Plenty of pundits were worried about JPJ, but Patrick Peterson believes. It would be amazing if the rookie legacy has a better career than Pat Pete.

Get your bus tickets to Latrobe and reservations for the champagne room at the Bee Hive. Training Camp dates are in.

Friday 6/9

Just stop!

Saturday 6/10

It may not happen, but the interest in Chase Young is legitimate and the lack of interest in Cook is legit true. So is the source.

For those of you that don’t think the interest in Chase Young is real, let’s take a trip in the BTSC Delorean to December 2020.

A birthday and now a pregnancy photo? Kenny Pickett officially just got his Rock Fanny Pack moment. This bizarre pic may be immortalized forever.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

