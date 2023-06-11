A look back at the Steelers week that was: Fast Joker edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 6/4

Herbig brothers in the house ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/X4SGmfVQX6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 4, 2023

Herbig’s making themselves at home at PNC. Would love them to be a permanent fixture at Acrisure.

Monday 6/5

We have signed OL Jarrid Williams and RB Darius Hagans and released WR Cody Chrest. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/0L7pLp6ezD pic.twitter.com/uzh1qJRbi8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2023

Cody Chrest didn’t stay long in Pittsburgh. Here’s hoping he hooks on elsewhere.

Happy Birthday Kazee pic.twitter.com/PT1KweuMtR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2023

What do you get a player that has everything? Here’s hoping that Kazee gets a belated birthday trip to the Super Bowl in February.

Statement from Colts’ CB Isaiah Rodgers regarding the NFL’s ongoing gambling investigation into his actions: pic.twitter.com/1sNFIoAwIa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2023

I don’t get it. The rule is simple. Don’t bet on NFL games. Seriously, it shouldn’t be that hard.

Tuesday 6/6

"That joker's fast" - Patrick Peterson on Calvin Austin on @ATCoveredPod.



Pretty good story from Peterson about covering Austin. Remember Sauce Gardner called Austin one of his toughest WRs to cover in college. Austin is going to be an important guy to follow in camp. pic.twitter.com/se4kJMnUhE — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) June 5, 2023

Of course, the Joker is fast. How do you think he avoided Batman all that time? Wait, Patrick Peterson was talking about Austin 3:19? That’s sweet news. Hope he can stay fast in Autumn.

Happy Birthday KP8 pic.twitter.com/H5lSVSGKkw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2023

Happy Birthday KP8! He may have gotten his gifts already in the form of Issac Seumalo and Broderick Jones.

Steelers rookie CB Cory Trice on his mindset early in his NFL career pic.twitter.com/adoic2D7bF — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 6, 2023

This is the most hype a Steelers’ seventh rounder has gotten ever. Trice seems like he can back it up.

Wednesday 6/7

Awesome news. Why? T.J. Watt is not on the cover of Madden. Kenny Pickett is not on the cover of Madden. Najee Harris is not on the cover of Madden. Minkah Fitzpatrick is not on the cover of Madden.

Source: #Falcons signing former #Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Davis is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound former #Steelers seventh-round pick from @HuskerFBNation Has 12 career tackles, three for losses, one sack @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2023

Great to see Carlos get a chance in Hotlanta. Wonder if they grab Khalil too.

Thursday 6/8

The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source.



One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. pic.twitter.com/kJUIi9XP6O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023

The rumors of Dalvin to Da Burgh are already happening.

Joey Porter Jr. is reportedly expected to be on the field “early and often” once the regular season gets underway.



Porter has reportedly been taking first team reps at OTA’s.



Patrick Peterson (Steelers CB) said in a recent interview that he believes Porter can be “better” than… pic.twitter.com/kKvVGwdDhy — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 8, 2023

Plenty of pundits were worried about JPJ, but Patrick Peterson believes. It would be amazing if the rookie legacy has a better career than Pat Pete.

Get your bus tickets to Latrobe and reservations for the champagne room at the Bee Hive. Training Camp dates are in.

Friday 6/9

Just stop!

Saturday 6/10

SOURCE: #Steelers are in on Chase Young, but not on Dalvin Cook https://t.co/hon7prg06W — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) June 10, 2023

It may not happen, but the interest in Chase Young is legitimate and the lack of interest in Cook is legit true. So is the source.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin to Chase Young: "I don't ever want to lose enough games to get a guy like you. You know what I mean? 'Cause you gotta lose 14, 15 games to get a guy look like you."



Real recognize real.



(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/3xccSLv0Wc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2020

For those of you that don’t think the interest in Chase Young is real, let’s take a trip in the BTSC Delorean to December 2020.

A birthday and now a pregnancy photo? Kenny Pickett officially just got his Rock Fanny Pack moment. This bizarre pic may be immortalized forever.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

