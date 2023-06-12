5 best Steelers who were other teams’ sixth-round picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had many great players in their history. When looking specifically at draft picks, there are many who have made a huge impact on the team. Some of those players, although selected in various rounds, were not picks of the Pittsburgh Steelers but we’re acquired either by trade or through free agency.

After looking at the best players to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers as first-round draft picks that were selected by another franchise, it was requested to keep going into other rounds. For this reason, it’s time to now look at the sixth round. The following are the top five players since the 1970 merger based on their time with Pittsburgh even though they were a sixth-round pick of another team. Rather than rely completely on my own personal opinion, I took into consideration Pro Football Reference’s approximate value (AV) along Super Bowl victories from their time with the Steelers. (Note: Only players were selected to the Pro Bowl or All-Pro will have it listed.)

After a top-heavy list in the fifth round, the depth in round six is much better as well as having a standout on the top of the list.

T-5. Cedric Wilson

Wide receiver

Draft: Pick 196 in 2001 (San Francisco 49ers)

Years with Steelers: 2005-2007

AV: 13

Super Bowls: 1

After four years in San Francisco, Cedric Wilson signed with the Steelers in 2005 and didn’t have the strongest regular season. Only starting one game his first year in Pittsburgh, Wilson had 451 receiving yards on 26 receptions with no touchdowns. But in the playoffs, Wilson appeared in all four games and had nine receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the Steelers Super Bowl XL victory. In three seasons in Pittsburgh, Wilson had 81 receptions for 1,162 yards and two touchdowns throughout the regular season. Wilson was released in the 2008 offseason after being arraigned on charges of simple assault and harassment in an incident with his ex girlfriend.

T-5. Eric Pegram

Running back

Draft: Pick 145 in 1991 (Atlanta Falcons)

Years with Steelers: 1995-1996

AV: 13

Super Bowls: 0

After four years in Atlanta, Eric Pegram signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and in his first season started 11 games with 213 rushing attempts for 813 yards and five touchdowns. Pegram added another 206 receiving yards on 26 receptions and a receiving touchdown in his first season in Pittsburgh, as well as having 94 rushing yards on 24 attempts and three receptions for 24 yards in three playoff games with the Steelers including the Super Bowl. In all, Pegram finished his Steelers career with 1,322 yards on 310 carries and six rushing touchdowns.

4. Arthur Moats

Linebacker

Draft: Pick 178 in 2010 (Buffalo Bills)

Years with Steelers: 2014-2017

AV: 14

Super Bowls: 0

Arthur moats signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Signed a more as a reserve player, Moats started 25 games in his first three years in Pittsburgh where he played outside linebacker. After the injury to Ryan Shazier in 2017, Moats moved to inside linebacker for depth for the Steelers. In his four years in Pittsburgh, Moats started 25 of 62 games with 87 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five passes defensed.

3. Bobby Shaw

Wide receiver

Draft: Pick 169 in 1998 (Seattle Seahawks)

Years with Steelers: 1999-2001

AV: 16

Super Bowls: 0

Not appearing in any games in Seattle Seahawks his first season, Bobby Shaw landed in Pittsburgh in 1999 where he spent three seasons. Only starting one game, Shaw had 1,468 yards on 92 receptions and nine touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.

2. Justin Hartwig

Center

Draft: Pick 187 in 2002 (Tennessee Titans)

Years with Steelers: 2008-2009

AV: 17

Super Bowls: 1

After four years in Tennessee with the final three being as the Titans starting center, Justin Hartwig signed as a free agent in Carolina. After one season in which he only appeared in two games before going on IR, Hartwig was the starter in his second year with the Panthers but was released during the offseason. Hartwig signed with the Steelers in 2008 and started all 16 games in the regular season as well as all three in the playoffs including Super Bowl XLIII. Hartwig may most famously be known for a play in the Super Bowl where the Steelers would have achieved a first down late in he game but instead was called for a holding penalty in the end zone which gave the Arizona Cardinals two points and the ball where they took the lead. But as all Steelers fan should know, this merely set up a dramatic finish in the Steelers victory. Hartwig started all 16 games in 2009 but was released before the 2010 season after Maurkice Pouncey won the starting position as a rookie.

1. Kimo von Oelhoffen

Defensive line

Draft: Pick 162 in 1994 (Cincinnati Bengals)

Years with Steelers: 2000-2005

AV: 49

Super Bowls: 1

After playing six years in Cincinnati with minimal statistical contributions, Kimo von Oelhoffen signed with the Steelers and had the best six seasons of his career. Starting 94 of 95 games, von Oelhoffen had 189 tackles, 34 of which were for loss, 20.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, as well as nine passes defensed. After winning the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2005, a run which started after von Oelhoffen fell into the knee of Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer which took him out of the game, von Oelhoffen played two more seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

Those are the top five players for the Steelers who were drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft but were selected by another team and acquired later by Pittsburgh. So how does the list look? Were the players placed in the proper order? Was there anyone else who should have been on the list? Make sure you leave your thoughts in the comments below.