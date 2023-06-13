The Steelers mandatory minicamp doesn’t have that “mandatory” feel to it

The Pittsburgh Steelers mandatory minicamp kicks off today, Tuesday, and is the last time the players will be together at a team event before the team reports to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for their annual training camp.

While the term “mandatory minicamp” might be notable for some NFL franchises, for the Steelers it feels just like a footnote. The reason being the Steelers have had tremendous attendance at their Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which are 100% optional.

Even with a tremendous amount of roster turnover this offseason, both via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, attendance at the voluntary portions of the offseason schedule have been excellent. And not only are the best of the best showing up, they are giving it their all while in attendance.

“You see Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick running around out there going 100 percent and you know you’ve got to do the same,” said Fehoko, signed in the offseason as a free agent from the Chargers.

“There are family obligations that come up, but for the most part, everyone has been here.”

So, while teams like the New York Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign his exclusive rights franchise tag, the Steelers will likely have full participation without any fan fare this week at these mandatory workouts.

It’s a good thing for the Steelers as they prepare for what many are believing will be a pivotal season with Kenny Pickett at the helm for Year 2, and many players, Cam Heyward and Patrick Peterson topping the list, likely looking for a few more chances at winning a Super Bowl before they call it a career.

As for what will happen during mandatory minicamp, here are some of what can, and cannot, happen during the workouts this week.

This per the NFL Players Association (NFLPA):

Physicals on Monday but no practice

Practices Tuesday-Thursday, with a day off on Friday

Allowed two practices totaling 3 ½ Hours on the field per day

Second practice limited to walk through activities only

