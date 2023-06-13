New-look Steelers offensive line nearing the Top 10 in latest rankings

If there is a position group which added to their “room” the most this offseason, it would be the offensive line. Despite the 2022 group finishing unscathed, Omar Khan and Andy Weidl wasted little time adding both talent and depth at almost every position along the line.

The biggest additions this offseason were guard Isaac Seumalo, coming from Philadelphia, and Broderick Jones, 1st Round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, additions like Nate Herbig and Le’Raven Clark also provided depth along the interior and at the tackle position.

With Seumalo expected to supplant Kevin Dotson as the starter at left guard, and a battle about to ensue at left tackle, what are the expectations for the Steelers offensive line in 2023?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently put out their 2023 Offensive Line Power Rankings, and the Steelers were improved from the 2022 rankings.

Let’s take a look at the Top 10:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Cleveland Browns

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Detroit Lions

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Atlanta Falcons

8. Green Bay Packers

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Indianapolis Colts

...

12. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (UP 4)

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Broderick Jones – Rookie

LG Isaac Seumalo

C Mason Cole

RG James Daniels

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

Pittsburgh started the same five linemen in every game last season but changed two of the starters this offseason with the additions of Isaac Seumalo in free agency and Broderick Jones in the draft.

Pittsburgh’s line ranked seventh in PFF pass-blocking efficiency but was significantly worse as a run-blocking unit.

Best Player: James Daniels

There is no clear-cut standout from this group, but the best player probably comes down to either guard — incumbent James Daniels or new acquisition Seumalo.

Before talking about the Steelers 12th overall ranking, let’s see where the black-and-gold ranks among the AFC North division.

AFC North

2. Cleveland Browns

4. Baltimore Ravens

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

17. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are a very good football team, but it is safe to say their kryptonite could be their offensive line this season. But it begs the question whether these rankings are accurate, or more fiction than fact.

What do you think of the Steelers overall ranking, as well as being the 3rd best offensive line in the AFC North? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 offseason.