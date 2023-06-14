Tyson Alualu not ruling out playing in 2023, hoping it’s with the Steelers

At the end of the 2022 season the writing was on the wall for several players on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster that they wouldn’t be back in 2023. Players like Devin Bush, and others, knew they’d have an opportunity somewhere, but it likely wasn’t in Pittsburgh.

For a player like Tyson Alualu, the question wasn’t where he’d play, but if he’d play. The former first round draft pick looked visibly slower last season after an injury riddled 2021 season saw injuries to his leg which ended his season premature.

While many thought Alualu would call it a career and ride off into the sunset, Alualu is saying he still wants to play and hopes it is back with the black-and-gold.

“I’m preparing like I will play this season,” Alualu said, via SI.com. “I can’t tell where it’s gonna be. But in a perfect world, I would love to be back with the Steelers and finish here. But I’ve been training and it felt normal.”

Alualu saw playing time in every game in 2022, but only played 27% of the team’s defensive snaps.

This offseason the team added to their defensive line by signing Keeanu Benton in the 2nd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft and also added Breiden Feihoko via free agency. Add those names to players like Isiaahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal and you have to wonder if the only way Alualu gets a spot on the roster is if an injury occurs.

