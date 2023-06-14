 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers Minicamp Recap, Day 1: No holdout for Alex Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the gridiron for minicamp, and it’s time to break down what went down.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: MAY 24 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Tuesday for Day 1 of their mandatory minicamp. The Steelers have had tremendous participation throughout all three phases of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), so minicamp workouts have been focused on getting better, and not who is in attendance.

This article is going to give fans all the perspective they’ll need to take in tidbits from the workout, as well as video and photos from the day of work.

Let’s get to the news...

No hold out for Highsmith

This past weekend when news caught fire of the Steelers showing interest in Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young, most people asked the same question.

“What does this mean for Alex Highsmith?”

As more and more players around the league are holding out of mandatory minicamp to make a statement about their current contractual situation, don’t lump Highsmith into that group.

While he still wants a new deal, he is at practice and is working out as if he does have a contract...because he does.

ILBs

The Steelers hosted two inside linebackers for try-outs on Tuesday. You can see those names below:

CB Carousel

Grady Brown, the Steelers secondary coach, spoke to the media and talked about everything from Patrick Peterson’s overall usage in the secondary, as well as why the team targeted defensive backs like Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft who have extreme size and length.

Baldy’s Viewpoint

Brian Baldinger isn’t a Steelers beat writer. He is an NFL Network analyst. However, when “Baldy” is at Steelers minicamp you tend to watch his clips and analysis he puts on Twitter a little closer than the typical clips. Here was Baldy’s viewpoint of Tuesday’s workout.

Work in progress

Considering the Steelers hosted two players Tuesday on try-outs at inside linebacker it is safe to assume the team isn’t 100% sold on their current inside linebacker situation. With that said, when defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke with media he was asked about Mark Robinson. How he was progressing, and if he could potentially be an answer for the Steelers defense. Austin’s answer said it all, calling Robinson a “work-in-progress”.

Longevity is key

Najee Harris spoke to media, and he talked about how longevity is key, especially at the running back position. In fact, when he was told Tom Brady was 45 when he retired from the NFL, Harris was stunned.

RIP Stan

In a classy move, Mike Tomlin opened up his post-practice media session with a thoughtful message about the late Stan Savran. Stan was more than just a fixture within the Pittsburgh sports scene, but also with the Steelers. He will be greatly missed. RIP.

Video

Photos

