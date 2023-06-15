Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider: Inside the final phase of Steelers offseason workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of their offseason workouts, and it is time to go inside the locker room. Jeremy Hritz and our own Steel City Insider Jim Wexell take you inside the ropes for the latest and greatest from the black-and-gold. All on the latest episode of the Steel City Insider podcast.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: Two minis in, what’s being said about Kenny?

Kevin Tate, in for the vacationing Geoffery Benedict, joins Shannon White, as they talk about the latest in Steelers news, OTAs, mini-camp participation, KP8, offensive expectations, Avatars and Stan Sarvan RIH.

News and Notes

Everything Steelers

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Stat Geek: When it comes to LBs, it’s about how many

There’s a major concern with the Steelers’ LB corp. The answer to the question is another question, and that’s ““how many?”. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Listen as Dave pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The LB question

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE