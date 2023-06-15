 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers Minicamp Recap, Day 2: Kenny Pickett’s progress is evident

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the gridiron for minicamp, and it’s time to break down what went down.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Wednesday for Day 2 of their mandatory minicamp. The Steelers have had tremendous participation throughout all three phases of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), so minicamp workouts have been focused on getting better, and not who is in attendance.

This article is going to give fans all the perspective they’ll need to take in tidbits from the workout, as well as video and photos from the day of work.

Let’s get to the news...

When it comes to expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, nothing tops the potential progress which resides within quarterback Kenny Pickett. Already this offseason you are hearing/reading reports of Pickett’s progress, and you can now add his position coach into that group of people praising where the quarterback is now in Year 2.

QB Coach Mike Sullivan

Pickett himself talked about how he is completely aware of stepping into a bigger leadership role in Year 2.

As for what the specifics are of Pickett’s improvement, SteelersNow reporter Nick Farabaugh outlines how, and where, Pickett has gotten better throughout the 2023 offseason which consists of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

Last season the fan base learned of Kenny Pickett’s “office” at the team’s facility. Immediately people thought of Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Well, Sullivan said he has an office, but it isn’t just his. He mentioned a number of defenders who also use the same “office”. This will be a welcome report to many fans who didn’t want Pickett doing anything the same was as Wilson in Denver.

Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward is a player who can do a lot, and don’t think Matt Canada doesn’t know this. He sees his versatility as a “the more you can do” situation as it pertains to the Steelers offense.

Agent 0

Darnell Washington was a surprising 3rd Round draft pick, and most simply tout his blocking as being NFL ready. However, Washington believes he is more of a receiving threat than many are giving him credit for.

Dan Moore Jr.

Speaking of improvement, it isn’t all Kenny Pickett. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer lauded Dan Moore Jr. as one of the biggest jumps he’s ever seen. This should be noteworthy considering the camp battle which is about to ensue between Moore and Broderick Jones.

Now for the rest of the videos/photos from Day 2 of minicamp...

Video

Photos

