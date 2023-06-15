Steelers Minicamp Recap, Day 2: Kenny Pickett’s progress is evident

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Wednesday for Day 2 of their mandatory minicamp. The Steelers have had tremendous participation throughout all three phases of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), so minicamp workouts have been focused on getting better, and not who is in attendance.

This article is going to give fans all the perspective they’ll need to take in tidbits from the workout, as well as video and photos from the day of work.

Let’s get to the news...

When it comes to expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, nothing tops the potential progress which resides within quarterback Kenny Pickett. Already this offseason you are hearing/reading reports of Pickett’s progress, and you can now add his position coach into that group of people praising where the quarterback is now in Year 2.

QB Coach Mike Sullivan

I asked Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan what improvements he’s seen from Kenny Pickett: pic.twitter.com/QWRJuMfcaK — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 14, 2023

Pickett himself talked about how he is completely aware of stepping into a bigger leadership role in Year 2.

Kenny Pickett on consciously stepping up to a bigger leadership role in Year 2 with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/2KNX5hRUMl — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 14, 2023

As for what the specifics are of Pickett’s improvement, SteelersNow reporter Nick Farabaugh outlines how, and where, Pickett has gotten better throughout the 2023 offseason which consists of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

This is EASILY the biggest area of improvement that Kenny Pickett needs to make. We know he's got the intangibles. He wins out of the pocket.



The natural next step is getting him to play more in structure and not just bailing the pocket too early. Steelers are doing just that. https://t.co/1bsUwvf9b4 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 14, 2023

Last season the fan base learned of Kenny Pickett’s “office” at the team’s facility. Immediately people thought of Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Well, Sullivan said he has an office, but it isn’t just his. He mentioned a number of defenders who also use the same “office”. This will be a welcome report to many fans who didn’t want Pickett doing anything the same was as Wilson in Denver.

Mike Sullivan said Kenny Pickett has an "office" on second floor of facility to watch tape. In reality, it's for everybody -- Watt, Minkah, Highsmith all have watched film there. So, no, it's not a Russell Wilson situation. Sorry — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 14, 2023

Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward is a player who can do a lot, and don’t think Matt Canada doesn’t know this. He sees his versatility as a “the more you can do” situation as it pertains to the Steelers offense.

Matt Canada on what Connor Heyward’s versatility can do for the Steelers offense: pic.twitter.com/MeFjX1ftu3 — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 14, 2023

Agent 0

Darnell Washington was a surprising 3rd Round draft pick, and most simply tout his blocking as being NFL ready. However, Washington believes he is more of a receiving threat than many are giving him credit for.

Darnell Washington told me he feels like his receiving chops are underrated, with a full TE route tree.



"I feel like I have a full route tree. At Georgia, I ran a lot of different routes in practice. If I had made a practice highlight tape, it would look like I had 2000 yards." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 14, 2023

Washington said if he wanted the numbers, he could have transferred back home to the west coast. But he chose to stay to work with the best, go against the best, and learn.



"I could have taken the easy way out to get more production, but I wanted to be around the best." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 14, 2023

Dan Moore Jr.

Speaking of improvement, it isn’t all Kenny Pickett. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer lauded Dan Moore Jr. as one of the biggest jumps he’s ever seen. This should be noteworthy considering the camp battle which is about to ensue between Moore and Broderick Jones.

Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer on Dan Moore Jr.: "From his rookie season to last year, he's improved just as much as anybody I have ever been around." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 14, 2023

Now for the rest of the videos/photos from Day 2 of minicamp...

Video

I asked Kenny Pickett how Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and Calvin Austin can impact the Steelers offense with the mismatch opportunities they can present for against opposing defenses: pic.twitter.com/VDGwNDwDUP — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 14, 2023

#Steelers minicamp Day 2.



Broderick Jones working on climbing to the second level. pic.twitter.com/tuk6ZDf9E2 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) June 14, 2023

Kenny Pickett is 10 days out from his wedding, so he and his fiancée are driving home to New Jersey on Friday, so they’re missing the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure.



Only reporting on the biggest news and asking the most important questions. pic.twitter.com/cckeBjU3js — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 14, 2023

Back at it for Day 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7MCtELdM6G — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 14, 2023

Keeanu Benton going to work pic.twitter.com/CqPFcBFpUW — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 14, 2023

