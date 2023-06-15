Steelers Burning Question: Have your expectations changed for the 2023 Steelers?

When you consider the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason, it’s been a long and winding road. But that doesn’t mean it’s been bad.

Omar Khan and the revamped front office have done plenty as it pertains to signing free agents and adding seven players via the 2023 NFL Draft.

With this amount of roster turnover it begs the question of whether fan expectations have changed since the end of the 2022 season, and now heading into the 2023 campaign. On top of players both coming and going, the overall development of players should be accounted for when considering if expectations have gone up, or down.

Below is a poll which will hopefully help show if fans’ expectations have remained the same, or changed. Obviously, if expectations change it can be either in a positive way, or a negative way. Therefore, you’ll see those options below in the poll.

