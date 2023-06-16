Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: All-Tomlin Team

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, fans and insiders are acting like Wes Anderson, looking for storylines at mandatory minis that may or may not actually exist. Plus, Kenny isn’t just being groomed for a stellar season two, he’s on the verge of exploding stardom. Canada is staying cool in the face of Yinzer presser. Then we name the all-Tomlin team, not just a 53-man roster, but also a practice squad. We also share our Stan Savran memories. Hosted by Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Hosted by Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent

Rundown of the show:

Mandatory Minis

Grooming Kenny’s Superstar Explosion

Blame Canada

All-Tomlin Team

Stan Memories

Much, Much More

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: Have expectations changed for the 2023 Steelers?

Early on in the offseason, the Steelers were expected to be a second-rate AFC team, has that perception changed? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Altered Expectations?

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: The Matt Canada Conundrum

There aren’t many people in the Pittsburgh Steelers stratosphere who are disliked more than Matt Canada, but is the disdain justified? Jeff Hartman talks about this, and more, on the Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast which features the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz and a Hart to Heart.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Continuing Saga of Matt Canada

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE