Steelers Minicamp Recap, Day 3: Patrick Peterson, more than just a veteran signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Thursday for Day 3 of their mandatory minicamp. The Steelers have had tremendous participation throughout all three phases of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), so minicamp workouts have been focused on getting better, and not who is in attendance.

This article is going to give fans all the perspective they’ll need to take in tidbits from the workout, as well as video and photos from the day of work.

Let’s get to the news...

Pat P

When the Steelers signed Patrick Peterson in free agency, many just thought it was a knee jerk reaction to the loss of Cameron Sutton. Think again.

Not only has Peterson been outspoken regarding his desire to play in Pittsburgh, and how a deal almost happened last year, but how he wants to be an “open book” for the young cornerbacks the team has on their current roster.

Throughout Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and Mandatory Minicamp, Peterson has been an encyclopedia of knowledge for players like Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. As seen below, Peterson has shown more than a willingness to take these players to the side and help them in any way he can.

Patrick Peterson mentoring Joey Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/vCoRhpbCIx — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 15, 2023

And don’t think these young players don’t acknowledge and respect Peterson doing that for them as they get acclimated to life in the NFL. Peterson has to prove he can still play at a high level, but the work he’s done off the field with helping the young defensive backs is almost equally as important at this stage of his career.

Peterson was given guidance at an early stage of his career, and now he is passing it on to the next generation.

Red-Zone

The Steelers have put an emphasis on red-zone production, and the mismatches they can have in the passing game with their tight ends is obvious. Below you’ll see some throws to tight ends, and other receivers, in the back of the end-zone. Before people scroll to the bottom to bemoan bad throws, notice this is where they want the quarterback to place the ball. They are making the drill more difficult, especially with officials guarding the boundary and signaling touchdown.

Last time we’ll get a chance to see these guys do this football stuff until July 27 in Latrobe pic.twitter.com/SDEZ2LD6rH — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 15, 2023

Can’t forget the red zone work with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and assorted wide receivers pic.twitter.com/A75W7uJBlf — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 15, 2023

Tight Ends

Speaking of tight ends, with the group the Steelers now have after drafting Darnell Washington in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, they look to be a very versatile bunch. Whether you’re talking about the best of the best on the roster, Pat Freiermuth, Washington, Zach Gentry or the Swiss army knife, Connor Heyward. They all bring something different to the table, and Freiermuth has seen some good stuff coming out of Washington after just a handful of practices.

Lot of buzz again today around rookie TE Darnell Washington as Steelers finished minicamp. He said he’d give himself a B- or C+ but here was Pat Freiermuth after practice: “Darnell’s really good, man. He’s putting it all together. The past two days he’s looked really good.” — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 15, 2023

A couple of notes:



- I'm buying Darnell Washington stock. You can project the role in which he's gonna help. Impressive player.



- When talking to the young DBs, Pat Pete is an incredible resource. He's really helped.



- I think the Steelers RB3 battle is really spirited fun — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 15, 2023

Time to check out the other video and images which took place at the final practice of mandatory minicamp. The next time the players will come together will be at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA in late July.

Video

Last day, best day pic.twitter.com/laVUzUbKev — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 15, 2023

Big man moving pic.twitter.com/cs6xElKln7 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 15, 2023

Photos