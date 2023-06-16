Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 22

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. Now that OTAs are over, is there a player that is now more on your radar ahead of training camp?

2. Between now and training camp in 6 weeks, what’s the one (realistic) thing you want to have happen in regards to the Steelers?

3. Who do you think will be the Steelers 3rd running back come Week 1?

4. Besides Minkah Fitzpatrick, what safety will play the most snaps this season: DaMontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, or someone else?

5. Last weekend in the comments of one of my articles, I suggested a stat called “field-flipping punts” or FFP. It would be when a team is punting at or inside their own 30-yard line and their opponent takes over at or inside their own 20-yard line. What is a stat you would like the NFL or one of the statistical reporting outlets to begin tracking?

6. Who/what is the one person/thing most responsible for your Steelers fandom? It could be a family member, player, coach, media personality, a special moment, or anything of that nature. Explain.

