Counting Down the days to key 2023 dates for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Let the countdown continue!

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their offseason workouts and have now entered the summer downtime where they will not meet again until training camp. With no team activities on the horizon, we can officially count down the number of days to key offseason dates.

40 days: Training Camp Report Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be returning to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for their second-straight training camp following two seasons of being forced to be in Pittsburgh. The Steelers report on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and typically have team meetings and conditioning tests.

41 days: First Training Camp Practice

On Thursday, July 27, the Steelers are scheduled to have their first official training camp practice at 1:55 PM at Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent College. The first four practices of training camp will not be in pads per restrictions of the “ramp-up period” from the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

46 days: First Padded Practice

After a day off on Monday, the Steelers are scheduled to have their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, August 1.

48 days: Hall of Fame Game

This date won’t be as significant to the Steelers for 2023 as they are not playing in the Hall of Fame Game, which kicks off the weekend on Thursday August 3, 2023 featuring the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. The Hall of Fame activities will be over the course of the weekend from the game Thursday through Sunday with the 2023 enshrinement scheduled for Saturday.

49 days: Friday Night Lights

With two years of training camp in Pittsburgh and the event being rained out last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful to return for their Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 PM on August 4.

56 days: Steelers First Preseason Games

The first weekend with a full slate of NFL preseason games will occur the second weekend in August. With the first game sets to be on Thursday night, the Steelers travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Friday, August 11, 2023. There will also be other NFL preseason games on Saturday as well as one game on Sunday.

62 days: Final Open Training Camp Practice

The Steelers final practice of training camp is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The Steelers will then be breaking camp ahead of their second preseason game.

64 days: Home Preseason Game

With the Steelers having nine home contests this season, they only have one preseason game for 2023. On Saturday, August 19, 2023, the Steelers will face the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 PM at Acrisure Stadium in the first contest before their home crowd of the 2023 season.

69 days: Last Preseason Game

The Steelers final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM. With the Steelers playing their final preseason game on Thursday, they will have even more of an extended time to prepare for their Week 1 matchup.

74 days: 53-man Rosters

This season the NFL is returning to having one roster cut down day on Tuesday following the final preseason games. The official date is Tuesday, August 29, 2023 where as many as 1,184 players will be released assuming all teams are still at the 90-man limit.

83 days: NFL Kickoff Game

Thursday, September 7, 2023 will be the first game of the NFL season. The game will be played in Kansas City in the home of the previous Super Bowl champion as is the recent tradition outside of a scheduling conflict or additional celebration. The Chiefs will be hosting the Detroit Lions.

86 days: Steelers Week 1 game

The Steelers are opening at home for the first time since the 2014 season. The Steelers will face the San Francisco 49ers at 1 PM on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Acrisure stadium.

190 days: Steelers home finale

With the Steelers opening this season with two home games, they finish on the road the final two weeks of the 2023 season. For this reason, the Steelers final home matchup for the regular season comes two days before Christmas on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM against the Cincinnati Bengals.

204-205 days: Steelers final 2023 regular season game

The Steelers finish up their regular season schedule in Baltimore on either Saturday, January 6 or Sunday, January 7. The exact day and time of the game will be determined by the NFL a week before games are to be played in order to have games affected by the outcome of others happening at the same time as much as possible.

240 days: Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to be played on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.