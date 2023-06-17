Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: What’s the temperature of the WR room?

The Steelers WR Corps is ponderous. They could be strong or they could need upgraded more. What’s the temperature of the room? All of this and more with Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show as Coach Smith and BAD ponder the state of the receivers.

Check out the rundown:

News and Notes

The WR Room

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE