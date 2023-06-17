Pittsburgh Steelers release a safety off their 90-man offseason roster

It has long been said the NFL 90-man offseason roster is fluid. Players come and go frequently off the offseason roster when injuries happen, or if a player is considered replaceable and the team decides to sign another player.

Heading into the weekend, the Steelers had a full 90-man offseason roster, but that is not the case anymore. Friday afternoon the Steelers released Scott Nelson, giving them 89 players on their roster as mandatory minicamp wrapped up.

We have released S Scott Nelson. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 16, 2023

Nelson was a Wisconsin product who was an undrafted rookie free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t register a game played in 2022, and was signed by the Steelers to a reserve contract this offseason.

It is unknown if Nelson was injured, or if the team decided to go in a different direction. Either way, the Steelers now enter the lull in the offseason where they have six weeks until the team reports to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.

Will Omar Khan make a move before then? It is highly unlikely the team goes into training camp with less than 90 players on their roster, the question will be who they choose to fill that void left on their roster.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.