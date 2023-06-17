Steelers Saturday Night Open Thread - Festival Season!

I love this time of year as the weather supports so many outdoor activities!

Y’all know this Canuck loves camping and the associated outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, camp fires, and hikes. But I also love going to the many outdoor festivals that are found across Canada.

For example, last summer, Mrs Canuck and I hit up Bluesfest in Ottawa. We went three different nights and the music and atmosphere were awesome!

Tonight we are heading out to our ‘‘Carousel of Nations’. Basically, local ethnic clubs host a variety of offerings of which the biggest draw is…the FOOD!! We will be looking to sample Greek, Mexican, Polish, Serbian, Slovak and hopefully a few more.

Oh, and HAPPY FREACKIN’ Fathers Day to all you Dads