A look back at the Steelers week that was: No Tay-Tay for Kenny edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/12

BREAKING: The @XFLVipers are expected to part ways with head coach Rod Woodson, per source. Pending an official announcement by the league.



Vegas was 2-8 under Woodson in their first year as a franchise. More to come. #XFL #SpringballBoulevard pic.twitter.com/b8If7vgqhJ — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) June 12, 2023

Hall of Fame player doesn’t always equate to HOF coach. But they could’ve given the guy more than 10 games.

Tyson Alualu "would love" to return to Steelers. https://t.co/vlS9oaFkkj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 12, 2023

I love Alualu, but the youth movement is on in Steeltown. You’d hate to see Keanu “The Dancing Bear” Benton get less reps for a diminished veteran to get playing time.

RIP to the great Stan Savran, Pittsburgh broadcasting icon and Blair County Sports Hall of Fame emcee. ❤️ — Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) June 13, 2023

This one hurts. Stan may have grown up in Cleveland, but the man bled black and gold and breathed Pittsburgh sports.

Tuesday 6/13

The Steelers have brought in linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on a tryout basis.

Kwiatkoski — from Bethel Park and WVU — was a 2016 4th round pick by Chicago and has also played for the Raiders and Falcons. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 13, 2023

Two years ago, this dude was highly sought after in free agency. This could be a great special teams maven for the Steelers.

Grady Brown said that the Steelers are using Pat Pete in a similar way to how they used Cam Sutton.



Peterson brought up the idea of playing everywhere, and Mike Tomlin made a decree to the coaches that it's going to happen.



"Coach T made sure to let us know that'll happen." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 13, 2023

Even at an advanced guy, Patrick Peterson could adapt and be versatile. He’s a Rod Woodson type of guy.

Alex Highsmith would like to get a deal done before training camp. He said he likes the direction of the negotiations. He would not say how much he would participate in minicamp, but he said it was important for him to be here. First minicamp practice starts in an hour. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) June 13, 2023

Highsmith is a stand-up guy. The only reason he’s talking about this is due to the fact that he’s being bombarded with questions. It’s June, we need news. Nothing to see here.

RB Najee Harris had great insight today about the perceived short shelf life of running backs and the young age many end up looking for work.



He was also shocked to learn Tom Brady was 45 when he retired.



“He was 45? Gah damn.” pic.twitter.com/H7CQ4BLJ0W — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 13, 2023

Najee is right. The RB position has been devalued.

Wednesday 6/14

Asked Matt Canada about the pressure he faces now with everything seemingly in place on offense:



"There is pressure everyday in life if you have something worth doing. I don't feel more than I ever did. I will do the best job I can do for us to win football games." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 14, 2023

Is the guy really going to admit that he’s under pressure? He might not say it, but he is.

Kenny Pickett is 10 days out from his wedding, so he and his fiancée are driving home to New Jersey on Friday, so they’re missing the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure.



Only reporting on the biggest news and asking the most important questions. pic.twitter.com/cckeBjU3js — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 14, 2023

My daughter wanted me to call up KP8 and get his Tay-Tay tickets. I don’t have that kind of clout.

Darnell Washington told me he feels like his receiving chops are underrated, with a full TE route tree.



"I feel like I have a full route tree. At Georgia, I ran a lot of different routes in practice. If I had made a practice highlight tape, it would look like I had 2000 yards." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 14, 2023

Washington said if he wanted the numbers, he could have transferred back home to the west coast. But he chose to stay to work with the best, go against the best, and learn.



"I could have taken the easy way out to get more production, but I wanted to be around the best." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 14, 2023

People are trying to poke holes in the guy that they were calling the steal of the draft. The fourth rounder from Georgia doesn’t need to justify anything to the media. When Darnell gets a chance to do his talking on the field, it’ll speak volumes.

Thursday 6/15

All hail the rising retail kings The 2023 Rising Stars list projects which veterans + rookies are poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top-sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise.



: https://t.co/D06awZmHNe pic.twitter.com/YLqA3xPc5t — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 15, 2023

George Pickens and JPJ are selling a good bit of merch early on in their careers.

Patrick Peterson mentoring Joey Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/vCoRhpbCIx — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 15, 2023

The Steelers acquired Peterson to not just perform well on the field, but also to groom his replacement. Early returns show that the veteran is paying early dividends at both.

This is true. The dramatic return of the Supplemental Draft! The league has informed the clubs that it will be Tuesday, July 11. One player has been confirmed to clubs as eligible as of now, #Purdue WR Milton Wright. https://t.co/R6bg3EhFEn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2023

The Supplemental Draft is kind of cool, but the Steelers have never selected a player in this manner. It’s basically for players that had issues to delay their draft eligibility.

This has nothing to do with rivalries, when it comes to the human race, we are all on the same team. Condolences to Ray Lewis and his family.

Friday 6/16

Happy Birthday to former #Steelers TE/OT and Hall of Honor member, Larry Brown! pic.twitter.com/sTpJXU0MMH — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) June 16, 2023

The first man to ever score a touchdown for the Steelers was Larry Brown. Happy Bday to an unsung Steelers hero.

We have released S Scott Nelson. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 16, 2023

The roster is back down to 89. Room has been cleared to bring in another player, but who is it gonna be?

This entire speech from Mike Tomlin was amazing



(via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/nK0jSz27Tl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 16, 2023

When Mike Tomlin speaks, it behooves all to listen. I’d pay to hear him speak.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Baltimore Ravens, are a playoff team."@ColinCowherd reveals his latest playoff prediction pic.twitter.com/SFEyey07we — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 16, 2023

Never a fan of Colin Cowherd, but the guy has intelligent takes. If he praises your team, that’s a big deal.

Saturday 6/17

There are vocal leaders and there’s those that lead quietly with their mouths and loudly with their actions.

SMASHED OUR WAY INTO THE PLAYOFFS! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/ED3UotYu4b — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 17, 2023

At 4-6, the Maulers are going to the playoffs. With a superb defense, Ray Horton, a former Steelers coach, has a team that’s been fun to watch and are in the final four of the USFL.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

