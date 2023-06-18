 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: No Tay-Tay for Kenny edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/12

Hall of Fame player doesn’t always equate to HOF coach. But they could’ve given the guy more than 10 games.

I love Alualu, but the youth movement is on in Steeltown. You’d hate to see Keanu “The Dancing Bear” Benton get less reps for a diminished veteran to get playing time.

This one hurts. Stan may have grown up in Cleveland, but the man bled black and gold and breathed Pittsburgh sports.

Tuesday 6/13

Two years ago, this dude was highly sought after in free agency. This could be a great special teams maven for the Steelers.

Even at an advanced guy, Patrick Peterson could adapt and be versatile. He’s a Rod Woodson type of guy.

Highsmith is a stand-up guy. The only reason he’s talking about this is due to the fact that he’s being bombarded with questions. It’s June, we need news. Nothing to see here.

Najee is right. The RB position has been devalued.

Wednesday 6/14

Is the guy really going to admit that he’s under pressure? He might not say it, but he is.

My daughter wanted me to call up KP8 and get his Tay-Tay tickets. I don’t have that kind of clout.

People are trying to poke holes in the guy that they were calling the steal of the draft. The fourth rounder from Georgia doesn’t need to justify anything to the media. When Darnell gets a chance to do his talking on the field, it’ll speak volumes.

Thursday 6/15

George Pickens and JPJ are selling a good bit of merch early on in their careers.

The Steelers acquired Peterson to not just perform well on the field, but also to groom his replacement. Early returns show that the veteran is paying early dividends at both.

The Supplemental Draft is kind of cool, but the Steelers have never selected a player in this manner. It’s basically for players that had issues to delay their draft eligibility.

This has nothing to do with rivalries, when it comes to the human race, we are all on the same team. Condolences to Ray Lewis and his family.

Friday 6/16

The first man to ever score a touchdown for the Steelers was Larry Brown. Happy Bday to an unsung Steelers hero.

The roster is back down to 89. Room has been cleared to bring in another player, but who is it gonna be?

When Mike Tomlin speaks, it behooves all to listen. I’d pay to hear him speak.

Never a fan of Colin Cowherd, but the guy has intelligent takes. If he praises your team, that’s a big deal.

Saturday 6/17

There are vocal leaders and there’s those that lead quietly with their mouths and loudly with their actions.

At 4-6, the Maulers are going to the playoffs. With a superb defense, Ray Horton, a former Steelers coach, has a team that’s been fun to watch and are in the final four of the USFL.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

