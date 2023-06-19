Steelers veterans give simple, yet important, advice to the rookies

The Pittsburgh Steelers, and all other NFL teams, have wrapped up their offseason workouts and are now in the limbo period between those workouts and training camps beginning. The Steelers are one of only a handful of teams who still leave their home facility for camp, and it can be a culture shock.

For some, it can be a time period where it brings back memories of high school or college where there are no distractions...just football. Some players love it, while others have said they looked forward to the end of camp before it even started.

Nonetheless, for the younger players, mainly the 2023 NFL Draft rookie class, there are some things they need to learn before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA on July 26th. Luckily for those younger players some of the veterans on the team are giving them some quality advice during the six week period before camp begins.

“Get in the best shape of your life,” said linebacker Alex Highsmith. “I was the ‘Covid class,’ so I didn’t really have OTAs or anything. I wish I would have had OTAs and rookie minicamp to learn stuff, but I used my time at home learning the playbook and getting in shape. You have to show up in the best shape of your lives. Eliminate any distractions and lock in.”

Valuable advice, but it didn’t stop there. Seven year veteran T.J. Watt let those younger players know what he still does to this day to prepare himself for camp.

“Get as much sleep as you possibly can and hydrate so you can be your best self,” said linebacker T.J. Watt. “Also, learn as much of the playbook as you possibly can. Be a sponge. Soak up as much information as possible. I am going into my seventh year, and I am still trying to learn. Just have fun. At the end of the day, we are all living our dreams, so it’s about having fun and doing our best.”

When it comes to this advice, young players should heed the advice of a Defensive Player of the Year, and his counterpart who just racked up 14.5 sacks in 2022. Will they be ready? Fans who are in attendance will see first-hand, as will anyone who watches the Steelers in their three preseason games.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.