Steelers reportedly signing 2 new players to the offseason roster

Despite being the point of the NFL season where teams are on a six-week hiatus from activities leading up to training camp, the business of continuing to form the roster still continues. On Monday, it was reported that the Steelers are signing two players to their 90-man roster.

The first player reported to be joining the Steelers is linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. This per Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan.

After a tryout through minicamp, the Steelers plan on signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski. He played collegiately at West Virginia and his high school football at Bethel Park. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 19, 2023

In Steelers minicamp for a tryout last week, Kwiatkoski was a fourth-round draft pick for the Chicago Bears in 2016. After four years with the Bears, Kwiatkoski played two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and last year with the Atlanta Falcons. In his NFL career, Kwiatkoski has appeared in 89 games with 34 starts with 293 tackles and 7.0 sacks. Kwiatkoski also has six forced fumbles, 12 passes defensed, and two interceptions as an inside linebacker.

The other signing for the Pittsburgh Steelers was reported by Special Teams U on behalf of their client long snapper Rex Sunahara.

If this name sounds familiar, it’s because Sunahara spent the end of the 2021 NFL season on the Steelers practice squad. Sunahara spent three years with the West Virginia Mountaineers from 2017 through 2019 and was also a member of the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL this spring.

With the Steelers having 89 players on their offseason roster after the release of safety Scott Nelson last Friday, there will need to be another corresponding release by the Steelers when these signings are officially announced.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason.