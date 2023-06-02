Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: A True Crime Pod

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, fans defend the black and gold when a former player goes after the Khan artist. Plus, the legacy of Le’Veon Bell undergoes some revisionist history. Then, we take a deeper dive on Kenny’s stolen SUV, and seek out the answers to the questions the mainstream media isn’t even asking. Hosted by Kyle Chrise & Greg Benevent

Rundown of the show:

Arthur Maulet’s warning

Le’Veon Bell’s Revisionist History

Blame Canada

Grooming Kenny Pickett

Steelerial: Kenny’s SUV

Mike Munchak

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Predicting Steelers 2023 training camp battles

After OTAs will come St. Vincent College and training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers, what are the key training camp battles for the black and gold in Latrobe? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Top Training Camp Battles

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: Is there trade value on the Steelers roster?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a different era now when it comes to personnel. Many people are suggesting trading of players as well, but is there really any trade value in that locker room? Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers Trade Value

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

