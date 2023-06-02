Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 6: Cory Trice Jr. already turning heads

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 6 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

While most fans of the Steelers are looking forward to hearing about Joey Porter Jr. turning heads, it has actually been the other cornerback the team drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft which has been making an impact at OTAs.

That’s right, Cory Trice Jr. out of Purdue as a 7th Round pick has been the rookie making the most “splash”. On Thursday, to wrap up Week 2 of OTAs, Trice was all over the field making plays in the form of pass break ups and even an interception.

Passing this along, but I asked teammates and players on the defense about some guys who they thought were standing out early on in OTAs yesterday.



I got a different array of answers but one guy seemed to always pop up universally -- Cory Trice. And that was before today.... — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 1, 2023

I think it's fair to say, with enough confirmation/quotes/unsolicited comments from players, that Cory Trice has been a star of Steelers OTAs

Particularly Thur

Damontae Kazee: "I knew what he could do– I saw his highlights, all of them. But he showed it today: 3 PBUs and a pick." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 1, 2023

What I learned from Day 6 of Steelers OTAs:



• Cory Trice is making plays on the ball

• Patrick Peterson already seeing time in the slot

• Broderick Jones moving up to the first string when Dan Moore works at RT pic.twitter.com/drIBtF4ObQ — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 1, 2023

While this might not be the rookie cornerback most people were expecting to make plays, at least there are some plays being made regardless.

Now it’s time to check out what else took place during OTAs…

Interesting Take from Dan Moore Jr.

Some say it is like driving on the other side of the road, maybe this analogy is better?

Steelers' Dan Moore Jr. with quite the description of learning to play right tackle after being a left tackle for so long:



"It’s weird, man. It’s like wiping your butt with the other hand.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 1, 2023

Video

Mike Tomlin -> Mark Robinson pic.twitter.com/E92P9zkXNg — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 1, 2023

OTA No. 6: Pickett in rhythm pic.twitter.com/DHE09AGeHe — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 1, 2023

Now that's some high-quality H₂O



More @highsmith34 mic'd up coming pic.twitter.com/ItEWNv6qh9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2023

Interviews

Photos

Daily Dose of Darnell pic.twitter.com/9vNzAWJo9V — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 1, 2023