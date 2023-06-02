Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 20

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. Which player on the Steelers roster who might not be getting a lot of buzz right now do you expect to have a big year?

2. I didn’t make you pick one side of the ball or the other in the first question, so who would be your answer from the opposite side of the ball? (If you went offense in the first question, go defense here.)

3. The Steelers are fairly deep at several position groups at this time. If the Steelers were to trade away a player before the start of the season, what position group do you think it would be from?

4. What do you believe is shaping up to be the most intriguing training camp battle?

5. After all the great reports of Cory Trice coming out of OTAs, do you think he’ll see the field in Week 1 on defense? If so, how much do you think he plays?

6. The reason this article is a little late is because I’m finishing it while on the golf course. When it comes to golf, are you the type of person who knows your handicap, someone who plays to just whack a ball around, or your version of golf only involves a windmill?

