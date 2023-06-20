Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers shows, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

BAD Language: With running backs being devalued, is Najee next?

Najee Harris sees it, and it’s apparent to all that watch football that the RB position is not very well sustained. Could Najee be another in a long list of backs to be thrown away for a newer model a year or two from now? All this and more as Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment on BAD Language.

Najee Harris and the dilemma of a devalued position

Steelers Hangover: What qualifies as a successful Steelers season?

Steeler Nation knows what a run of the mill season resembles, but what does a successful season look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J, and Shannon White giving their OTA observations of the Steelers on the latest episode of the Hangover.

The look of Steelers success

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: The Steelers will lean heavily on the men in the trenches in 2023

The Steelers reloaded on defense in 2023, but they will lean heavily on the defensive line to carry them through. Let’s take a closer look. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more with an audio film study on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

The Men of Steel in the trenches

